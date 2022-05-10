Windy Gap Elementary School's track and field team poses with the traveling team trophy and its individual medals after capturing the championship of the annual Eagle Elementary School Track and Field meet, which features fifth graders from Franklin County's 12 elementary schools. Windy Gap has won the championship each of the last four years.
CHAMPIONS 4X
Related to this story
Most Popular
SALEM—Keith Mayhew, Ferrum College’s only three-time All-American, has been chosen for induction into the Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame …
Richard Matthew (Matt) Foutz II, a popular teacher and coach at Franklin County High School since 2009, died last week (Wednesday, April 27) a…
During Benjamin Franklin Middle School's 12-0, undefeated 2022 season, the Eagles outscored their opponents 182-9.
FERRUM- The Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) has named its 2022 Softball All-Conference team, and the league has honored four Ferrum Co…
Former major league closer and Ferrum College All-American Billy Wagner brought his Miller School baseball team to Roanoke Tuesday for a conte…
Franklin County's varsity baseball team maintained its position at the top of the Blue Ridge District standings by sweeping William Fleming in…
Benjamin Franklin Middle School's girls soccer team falls to Read Mountain Middle School, 2-0, in a Roanoke Valley Middle School District matc…
BLACKSBURG—Franklin County’s varsity baseball team raised its winning streak to eight games Monday with a 2-1 non-district victory over Blacksburg.
FERRUM—Tyler Sanborn, who helped guide Ferrum College’s men’s basketball program into the NCAA Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference (…
SALEM - University of Lynchburg scored the game's initial five runs Saturday and ended Ferrum College's season, 6-1, in an elimination game o…