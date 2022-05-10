 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CHAMPIONS 4X

CHAMPIONS 4X
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Windy Gap Elementary School's track and field team poses with the traveling team trophy and its individual medals after capturing the championship of the annual Eagle Elementary School Track and Field meet, which features fifth graders from Franklin County's 12 elementary schools. Windy Gap has won the championship each of the last four years.

