Champions are crowned at Franklin County Speedway

CALLAWAY - Kyle Dudley of Roanoke has captured the 2020 Late Model division championship at Franklin County Speedway (FCS).

The season at the 3/10 mile Callaway bullring was a shortened one because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it was one of a very few number of tracks that staged weekly races this season.

Dudley is a multi-time Late Model champion at FCS.

Fourteen points race nights were held during the campaign, track promoter Langley Austin said in a press release.

Also claiming division championships were Jonathan Simacek (Mini Stocks), Jimmy Mullins (Chargers), Cary Thomason (Compacts) and Darrell Chrisley (Stock 4).

The late Ricky Gillespie, who will be honored during a special memorial race Sunday afternoon, finished second in the Late Model division and fifth in the Chargers division.

Bryan Reedy, a third-generation racer, was fifth in the Late Model division. His grandfather and father competed at FCS during their careers.

The top five finishers in each division are to be honored at the track's postseason banquet, scheduled for a date in January to be announced, Austin said.