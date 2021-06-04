 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CHAMPIONSHIP ACTION
0 comments

CHAMPIONSHIP ACTION

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Farm Bureau infielder Asher Meeks (No. 10) has a hard time getting a grip on a ground ball as shown in a series of photos from play in last week’s Franklin County Baseball Inc. Coach Pitch championship game for players ages 5-6 at Waid Recreation Area and Sports Complex. Farm Bureau defeated Jake’s Orioles/Stone Cabinets, 16-10, for the championship.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics