Championship berths are on the line this weekend

MARTINSVILLE—Championship berths in each of NASCAR’s top three national touring series are on the line as each series stages its penultimate race of the 2020 season this weekend at Martinsville Speedway.

Sixteen drivers qualify for the playoffs in the Cup Series and there are four rounds of postseason races. Twelve drivers qualify in the Xfinity Series and there are three rounds of competition. Ten drivers make the playoffs in the Truck Series and those racers battle for three rounds.

The championships in all three series will be decided next weekend in Phoenix, Ariz.

In the Cup Series, there are three berths available as only past champion Joey Logano, who earned his bid by winning at Kansas, is assured a spot in next week’s finals.

Logano, a past Martinsville winner, has three wins this season.

Drivers Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski rank first, second and third and are above the cutline.

The trio has combined for 20 wins this season. Keselowski is a past two-time winner at Martinsville.

Drivers Alex Bowman, Chase Elliott, Martin Truex Jr. and Kurt Busch are below the cutline.