Championship berths are on the line this weekend

MARTINSVILLE—Championship berths in each of NASCAR’s top three national touring series are on the line as each series stages its penultimate race of the 2020 season this weekend at Martinsville Speedway.
Sixteen drivers qualify for the playoffs in the Cup Series and there are four rounds of postseason races. Twelve drivers qualify in the Xfinity Series and there are three rounds of competition. Ten drivers make the playoffs in the Truck Series and those racers battle for three rounds.
The championships in all three series will be decided next weekend in Phoenix, Ariz.
In the Cup Series, there are three berths available as only past champion Joey Logano, who earned his bid by winning at Kansas, is assured a spot in next week’s finals.
Logano, a past Martinsville winner, has three wins this season.
Drivers Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski rank first, second and third and are above the cutline.
The trio has combined for 20 wins this season. Keselowski is a past two-time winner at Martinsville.
Drivers Alex Bowman, Chase Elliott, Martin Truex Jr. and Kurt Busch are below the cutline.
Of that quartet, Truex has won each of the last two Martinsville races, Busch is a past winner at the track and Elliott has turned in several impressive showings.
In fact, Truex won his way into the “Championship 4” last fall at Martinsville when the track hosted the seventh of 10 races on the playoff grid. In June, he claimed victory in the first Cup race staged under the lights at the facility.
The race takes the green flag Sunday at 2 p.m.
Race weekend begins tonight with the Truck Series race and two playoff berths are on the line.
Drivers Brett Moffitt and Sheldon Creed have advanced to the championship race, while drivers Austin Hill and Zane Smith are above the cutline.
Drivers Matt Crafton, Grant Enfinger, Ben Rhodes and Tyler Ankrum remain in contention, but are below the cutline.
The Xfinity Series makes its first appearance at Martinsville since 2006 on Saturday.
Harvick captured the victory in a stand-alone event held there that year.
The series raced at Martinsville from its debut year in 1982 through 1994, then it went on hiatus until 2006. The series was once known as the Late Model Sportsman tour.
Sam Ard scored three wins, while Harry Gant and local campaigner Jimmy Hensley each won twice during the time frame, and NASCAR Hall of Famer Terry Labonte was victorious in March 1994 when he carried the MW Windows sponsorship.
Chad Briscoe is the only driver that has clinched a championship berth.
Austin Cindric, Justin Allgaier, and Justin Haley are above the cutline, while Brandon Jones, Ross Chastain, Noah Gragson and Ryan Seig are below the mark.
