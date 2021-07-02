Championship game is reset for tonight

SIX-MILE POST - The championship game of Franklin County Baseball Inc.'s age 9-10 division has been rescheduled for tonight after the contest was rained out Thursday evening.

Ferrum Sluggers and the Pirates battle for the title at 6:30 p.m. on Field No. 2 at the Elbert Powell Ball Fields at Waid Recreation Area and Sports Complex.

The Sluggers and the Pirates won their semifinal-round games Saturday by identical 15-5 scores.