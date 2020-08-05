Chandler owns a trio of match-play championships

ROANOKE — For the third time in his career, Matt Chandler has won the amateur division championship of the Roanoke Valley Match Play tournament, contested over three days this past weekend at Blue Hills Golf Club.
Chandler, a multi-time winner of the Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame men’s championship, won his first title in 2012, and he claimed his second crown in 2017.
Since 2012, Chandler and 2019 champion Blake Carter have combined to win five titles.
Sunday, Chandler, who hails from Hardy, bested Brandon LaCroix 2-up in the finals.
It marks the second time that Chandler has bested LaCroix, his partner in many two-man area tournaments, for the championship during his run of success. The match was not decided until the final hole.
Chandler has played for the championship four times — he lost in the finals in 2013.
A golfer with Franklin County roots has competed for a championship in this tournament in six of the past nine years: Chandler (amateur division champion in 2012, 2017, 2020, amateur division runner-up in 2013); Barrett Cawood (grand master division champion in 2017), John Hatcher Ferguson (amateur division champion in 2018) and David Hudgins (amateur division runner-up in 2019).
Sunday, Chandler held a three-up advantage after 12 holes, then LaCroix carded back-to-back birdies to cut the deficit to one with four holes to play.
Both golfers posted pars on hole Nos. 15, 16 and 17.
On the final hole, LaCroix missed a match-equaling birdie attempt and conceded a birdie putt to Chandler.
Chandler and Ferguson, the reigning Hall of Fame men’s champion, qualified for match-play through stroke-play qualifying, while Franklin County’s Rodney Jones made the match-play draw in the senior division.
Chandler defeated Keith Marks in the first round and Brad Chambers in the quarterfinals, both by 5 and 4 scores, and he downed Ben Eanes in the semifinals.
Ferguson topped Nate Faulkner 2 up in the first round before falling to Eanes 4 and 3 in the quarterfinals.
Jones, seeded No. 15, reached the semifinals for the second straight year. He defeated No. 2 seed Rob Saferight 3 and 2 in the first round and Chris Wright 1 up in the quarterfinals. He lost to No. 3 seed Tim Moore in the semifinals.
Jones’ semifinal match lasted 19 holes.
Paul Powell, who won his semifinal 9 and 8, downed Moore for the championship, 5 and 4.
Chandler is a past multi-time Virginia State Golf Association (VSGA) Mid-Amateur champion; he last won that event when it was staged at The Water’s Edge Country Club in Penhook.
At FCHS, Chandler won the Northwest Region title and the Group AAA state championship as a senior at FCHS in 1999.
Chandler played briefly at Ferrum College before embarking on a professional career. Also, Jones is a former Ferrum College golfer.
Also, Chandler is a past champion of the Alleghany Amateur.
Ferguson enters his junior year at NCAA Division III Hampden-Sydney College when a yet-to-be announced 2020-2021 men’s golf season commences.
As a junior at FCHS, Ferguson captured the Class 6 state individual championship. He earned All-America accolades for the Tigers this past season.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!