Changes are announced to Franklin County schedules

More changes have been announced with regards to Franklin County’s winter sports schedules.

•Games against Radford slated for Saturday have been postponed. It has yet to be determined whether these games will be rescheduled.

•Boys and girls varsity and junior varsity basketball doubleheaders against Patrick Henry-Roanoke have been added for Saturday, Jan. 30.

The boys twin bill is set for Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium, while PH is the host for the two girls games.

Tip off times are 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

•A girls doubleheader against Lord Botetourt has been added to replace one with James River-Buchanan that was canceled this week.

Tip times at Hawkins Gym are 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

•Boys and girls doubleheaders against Bassett scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 27 have been canceled.

•A home wrestling dual between the Eagles and Radford has been reset for Thursday, Feb. 4. Weigh ins are at 5 p.m., bouts start at 6 p.m.

Ferrum wrestling match is canceled