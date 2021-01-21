Changes are announced to Franklin County schedules

More changes have been announced with regards to Franklin County’s winter sports schedules.
•Games against Radford slated for Saturday have been postponed. It has yet to be determined whether these games will be rescheduled.
•Boys and girls varsity and junior varsity basketball doubleheaders against Patrick Henry-Roanoke have been added for Saturday, Jan. 30.
The boys twin bill is set for Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium, while PH is the host for the two girls games.
Tip off times are 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
•A girls doubleheader against Lord Botetourt has been added to replace one with James River-Buchanan that was canceled this week.
Tip times at Hawkins Gym are 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
•Boys and girls doubleheaders against Bassett scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 27 have been canceled.
•A home wrestling dual between the Eagles and Radford has been reset for Thursday, Feb. 4. Weigh ins are at 5 p.m., bouts start at 6 p.m.
Ferrum wrestling match is canceled
FERRUM - Ferrum College's dual wrestling match against Emory & Henry College that was postponed Wednesday and rescheduled for Saturday has been canceled.
The second change to the match between the Panthers and the Wasps was confirmed by college athletics officials Wednesday.
Ferrum's next match is Sunday, Jan. 31 against Shenandoah University, a first-year intercollegiate squad.
Match time in Winchester is 5 p.m.
The dual match is Ferrum's first this season.
ODAC honors Roanoke's Tate
FOREST - Roanoke College junior Ben Tate has been selected Swimmer of the Week in the NCAA Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC).
Tate, who hails from Boones Mill, won two individual events and was part of two victorious relay quartets for the Maroons men's team in a 153-52 season-opening dual meet victory over conference foe University of Lynchburg.
Tate posted a pair of Division III top 50 times in winning the 200-yard freestyle (1:47.29) and the 100-yard butterfly (53.05 seconds).
Tate swam legs for Roanoke's winning 400-yard medley relay team (3:35.91) and its 400-yard freestyle relay foursome (3:11.98).
Also honored by the ODAC were senior Julian Douglas of Lynchburg (men's indoor track, jumps), junior Isaac Alderfer of Eastern Mennonite University (men's indoor track mid-distance), junior Lauren Anderson of Lynchburg (women's indoor track, pole vault), junior Rebecca Doran of Shenandoah University (women's indoor track, distance) and sophomore Kimberley Large of Roanoke (women's swimming).
SMLCA boys stay perfect with two wins
HURT - Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy's (SMLCA) boys varsity basketball team returned to the court this week and claimed back-to-back Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA)victories after a layoff of more than a month.
The wins enabled the Ospreys (5-0, 4-0 in league play) to remain undefeated.
Tuesday, SMLCA jumped out to a 24-2 lead after the first quarter and was never challenged thereafter in a 58-21 win over Faith Christian Academy-Hurt.
The Ospreys won the second stanza, 11-1, to push the spread to 32 points, 35-3, at intermission, and they captured the third period, 12-5, to make the count 47-8.
Faith-Hurt won the final frame 13-11.
Cole Webster paced the Ospreys with 10 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals.
Ten other players contributed points to SMLCA's victory.
The Ospreys converted 52% (24 of 46) of their shots from the floor, 46% (6 of 13) of their 3-point field goal tries and 63% (5 of 8) of their free-throw attempts.
SMLCA won despite committing 13 turnovers.
Monday, the Ospreys bested Roanoke Valley Christian, 44-39, at home.
The Eagles trailed by 13 points, 31-18, after three quarters, but were able to cut into that deficit by claiming the fourth quarter 21-13.
SMLCA led 10-2 after the first frame and the spread was doubled, 22-11, at intermission courtesy of a 12-9 Ospreys' spurt in the second stanza.
SMLCA edged Roanoke Valley Christian, 9-7, in the third quarter.
Mason Neighbors, a senior, paced the Ospreys with 14 points, and Sam Smith, a senior, pulled down a team-best 12 rebounds.
Four other players contributed points to the triumph.
SMLCA converted 34% (18 of 53) of its shots from the field, 8% (1 of 12) of its 3-point field goal attempts and 37% (7 of 19) of its tries from the free-throw line.
As a team, the Ospreys corralled 36 rebounds and blocked eight shots, four of which were swatted away by Neighbors.
SMLCA overcame 12 turnovers in its victory.
The Ospreys return to action Friday in Roanoke against Southwest Virginia Academy (formerly Southwest Virginia Home School). Tip off is 7:30 p.m.