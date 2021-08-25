Changes to Eagles' slates are announced

Franklin County’s first two varsity and junior varsity volleyball doubleheaders and the Eagles’ season-opening junior varsity football game have been postponed, high school athletic officials said Monday.

COVID issues are believed to be the reason for the postponements, albeit, officials did not say whether that was the case.

The Eagles’ volleyball doubleheaders against Patrick Henry-Roanoke on Tuesday at home and at Magna Vista Thursday have been postponed as well as FCHS’s junior varsity football game at Bassett Thursday.

The volleyball doubleheader against Patrick Henry-Roanoke has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 1.

No schedule changes were announced Tuesday at press time.