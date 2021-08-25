 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Changes to Eagles' slates are announced
0 comments
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

Changes to Eagles' slates are announced

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Changes to Eagles' slates are announced

Franklin County’s season-opening junior varsity football game at Bassett Thursday has been postponed. No make-up date has been announced. Now, FCHS opens its season at home against Salem on Sept. 2

 STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

Franklin County’s first two varsity and junior varsity volleyball doubleheaders and the Eagles’ season-opening junior varsity football game have been postponed, high school athletic officials said Monday.

COVID issues are believed to be the reason for the postponements, albeit, officials did not say whether that was the case.

The Eagles’ volleyball doubleheaders against Patrick Henry-Roanoke on Tuesday at home and at Magna Vista Thursday have been postponed as well as FCHS’s junior varsity football game at Bassett Thursday.

The volleyball doubleheader against Patrick Henry-Roanoke has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 1.

No schedule changes were announced Tuesday at press time.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Lebron James changing his number because of Space Jam

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+15
FIRST VARSITY SCRIMMAGES
Sports News

FIRST VARSITY SCRIMMAGES

  • Updated

Here is a series of photos from Franklin County's scrimmage games against Liberty-Bedford and Appomattox County played Friday night in a jambo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics