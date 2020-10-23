 Skip to main content
Charities reap rewards from golf tournament
  Updated
Sue Lipscomb (from left) of Agape Center, Jane Winters of Lake Christian Ministries, and Lisa Lietz of SML Good Neighbors, recently received a $10,000 check, proceeds of the Tee it Up for SML Golf Tournament, from Bob Riddick of Riddick Home Services.

 Submitted photo

Three local charities, Agape Center, Lake Christian Ministries and SML Good Neighbors, will share $10,000, proceeds from Tee it Up for SML, a golf tournament held Sept. 14, hosted by Riddick Home Services.

“Every business nationwide is taking a good look at the needs of their communities. What we saw was our local charities struggling to keep up with the demand created by our new circumstances,” said Bob Riddick, owner of Riddick Home Services.

The money raised will help the charities provide food, financial aid and educational enrichment programs for those in need in the community.

