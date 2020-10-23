Charities reap rewards from golf tournament

Three local charities, Agape Center, Lake Christian Ministries and SML Good Neighbors, will share $10,000, proceeds from Tee it Up for SML, a golf tournament held Sept. 14, hosted by Riddick Home Services.

“Every business nationwide is taking a good look at the needs of their communities. What we saw was our local charities struggling to keep up with the demand created by our new circumstances,” said Bob Riddick, owner of Riddick Home Services.