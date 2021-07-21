Chase Elliott defeats his heroes in series finale

“I didn’t need to happen what happened there (on the final restart). I just didn’t get all the stuff off my tires like I needed to. I just rolled up the hill, I was in it, then I got in it, then I was fighting,’’ Bill Elliott said.

“I was trying to get back to Tony but then I lost my drive up off and I was really having a hard time controlling my wheel spin up off the corner.”

Bill Elliott won his lone Cup Series championship in 1988 and also captured the Winston Million during his Hall of Fame career. He captured Saturday’s first head race by .218 of a second over his son.

“Man, I tell you what, it was a lot of fun. I knew the way the tires were on these cars and the way Chase manages his stuff, he was going to be hard to beat. I know he didn’t have the best car, but he knows how to get it to the end.”

Nashville marked only the second time in which father and son had raced against each other.

The first time came on Oct. 20, 2013 in the Alabama Pro 125 Late Model race at South Alabama Speedway, where Chase won and Bill finished fourth.