Cheer tryouts

are April 3-5Tryouts to select the Franklin County varsity and junior varsity sideline cheer squads and mascot and the Benjamin Franklin Middle School (BFMS) sideline cheer team for the 2023-2024 school year are scheduled for April 3, 4 and 5 at the high school.

Any rising seventh or eighth-grade student, male or female, who is enrolled at BFMS for the 2023-2024 school year is eligible to try out for the BFMS squad, and any rising ninth through 12th-grade student enrolled at the high school is eligible to try out for the FCHS squads.

Each candidate must have a current Virginia High School League (VHSL) physical dated after May 1, 2022 on file with the FCHS Athletic Department to do so.

Cheerleader candidates are taught a cheer and a dance for the tryouts and they do not need to know how to tumble or do gymnastics in order to try out.

Also, candidates may be asked to stunt.

The mascot candidates are asked to dance to the tryout song while in costume.

Anyone interested in trying out should pick up an informational packet from the offices at BFMS or the Gereau Center or the athletic office at FCHS.

Questions can be directed to FCHS head coach Marsha Lopez through the high school athletic department: (540) 483-5332.

Chug for the Jug

is April 29The annual Chug for the Jug 5K run/walk is set for Saturday, April 29 at Franklin County High School.

Proceeds from the race benefit the track and field and cross country programs at Franklin County and Benjamin Franklin Middle School.

Overall and age group champions receive a commemorative jug for their efforts.

Those interested in competing can register at

Eagles capture lacrosse opener ROANOKE—Franklin County’s boys varsity lacrosse team opened its 2023 season Monday with a 14-2 victory over Roanoke Catholic.

The Eagles (1-0) return to Roanoke today to take on Patrick Henry.

First face off is 7:15 p.m. at Patriots Stadium-Merrill Gainer Field.

At 5:30 p.m., Franklin County opens its season against the Patriots.

Blue Demons

shut out EaglesSONTAG—Christiansburg blanked Franklin County 9-0 Monday in a non-district boys tennis match Monday at the Franklin County Recreation Park courts.

The Eagles (0-3) have lost all of their matches this season by shut out.

Franklin County returns to action today (Wednesday, March 22) at Magna Vista.

The non-district contest begins at 4:30 p.m.

Highlanders blank Eagles in soccerGlenvar held Franklin County without a goal Monday in a 4-0 non-district boys varsity soccer match at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

Franklin County (0-3) suffered its second shut-out loss of the season.

The Eagles have been outscored 14-2 in their three setbacks.

Franklin County opens Blue Ridge District play Friday against William Fleming. Match time at Dillon Stadium is 7:15 p.m.

Glenvar shuts out Franklin County jayvees Glenvar shut out Franklin County, 3-0, in a non-district boys junior varsity soccer match Monday at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

Franklin County (0-3) has been blanked in each of its three losses this season.

Opponents are outscoring the Eagles, 12-0.

Franklin County’s next match is Friday at Dillon Stadium against Blue Ridge District foe William Fleming.

The contest, the Eagles’ league opener, starts at 5:30 p.m.