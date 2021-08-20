Chitwood earns all-league laurels, wins batting title

MARTINSVILLE - Grayson Chitwood, a rising sophomore baseball player at Ferrum College, has earned first team All-Textile League laurels for the summer season at first base.
Chitwood, a former Franklin County prep standout, played for the Martinsville Ponies in the collegiate wood bat league.
Also, Chitwood won the Textile League's batting championships with a .476 average. He accumulated 27 hits - 19 singles, five doubles and three triples - and drove in 17 runs.
Besides Martinsiville, the Textile League had franchises in Greensboro (N.C.), Winston-Salem (N.C.), High Point (N.C.), Thomasville (N.C.), Statesville (N.C.) and Boone (N.C.).
Following his senior year at FCHS, Chitwood earned second team Class 6 All-State honors.
Buster Carroll Memorial takes green flag Saturday
CALLAWAY - Racing action resumes Saturday night at Franklin County Speedway (FCS) with the running of the annual Buster Carroll Memorial.
The first green flag falls at 7 p.m.
The featured races are twin Stock 4s, twin Mini Stocks and a 45-lap Chargers event.
Marshall (Buster) Carroll is most remembered for his years as a headliner in the Late Model Stock Car division at FCS He died in June of 2016, and the inaugural running of this race was staged in September of that year.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for youth ages 5 to 9, while those 5 and younger are admitted free.
Information can be obtained by calling (276) 613-4208 or by visiting FCSpeedway.com.
FCS has upcoming races scheduled for Aug. 28, Sept. 5 and Sept. 18.
BFMS seventh graders open season Monday
SALEM - Benjamin Franklin Middle School's seventh grade football team opens its 2021 season Monday on the road against Andrew Lewis Middle School.
Kickoff is 5 p.m. at Salem Stadium-Willis White Field.
Member-Member tournament winners are cited
The team o Dave Aveline and Gary Stoneman captured championship laurels in Willow Creek Country Club's 2021 Member-Member golf tournament.
Placing second in the first flight was the duo pf Casey Eanes and Davey Mitchell.
Kenny Campbell and Reggie Taylor won the second flight with Mark Hudson and Ronnie Mitchell Sr. finishing second.
Herbie Altice and Justin Largen won the third flight with Greg Davis and Phillip Davis finishing second.
Hudson, on hole No. 6, and Luke Hoffman, on hole No. 8, were the winners of the Closest to the Pin competitions.
Putting a Dent in Mental Health winners are recognized
The six-player team of Landon Prillaman, Brett Simmons, Zack Bridges, Jared Bridges, Nic Ratliff and Griffin Stanley won the Putting a Dent in Mental Health Captain's Choice golf tournament at Willow Creek Country Club.
Finishing in a tie for second were the teams of Marcus Eanes, Terry Miller, Ryan Miller, Coty Hearn, Damien Romero and Josh Hearn and Mark Hudson, Jerome Reynolds, Ricky Matthews, Kenny Campbell, David Mitchell and Ronnie Mitchell Sr.
Wagner is inducted into Astros Hall of Fame
HOUSTON - Retired standout left-hander Billy Wagner, a relief pitcher for five major-league clubs during his professional baseball career, has been inducted in to the Houston Astros Hall of Fame along with five other former Astros stars.
Houston drafted Wagner in the first round (12th overall) of the 1993 major league baseball amateur draft following Wagner's junior year at Ferrum College.
Wagner began his career Houston and played for the Astros for nine (1995-2003) of his 16 years in the major leagues, while also performing for Philadelphia (2004-05), the New York Mets (2006-2009), Boston (2009) and Atlanta (2010).
"It's humbling...I'm very fortunate,'' Wagner said in a press release. "I played at a time where I had a lot of good players behind me and a lot of guys in front of me that got me the ball and made the plays.
"I'm very lucky to be here.''
Also, Wagner is a member of the National College Baseball Hall of Fame and Ferrum's Alumni-Sports Hall of Fame. He is one of seven former Panthers student-athletes to have his jersey retired.
Wagner saved a club-record 225 games for the Astros and represented Houston on three National League All-Star teams.
Wagner accumulated 197 saves for the Phillies, Mets, Red Sox and Braves and earned four additional All-Star nods.
Wagner finished his career with an 11.92 strikeouts-per-nine innings average, and opponents batted .187 against him.
The Hall of Fame is at Minute Maid Park, the Astros' hone stadium, but when Wagner toed the rubber for Houston, he did so at the old Astrodome.
"I didn't realize it could possibly happen,'' Wagner said. "I don't think the Hall of Fame was ever even spoken about when we were coming up.
"I think the thing that stands out is when you look up there on the walls (of the stadium) and you see the names of the Hall of Famers and substantial people like Nolan (Ryan), it's humbling.
"What is means to me is I'm very fortunate,'' Wagner said.
Inducted with Wagner were Lance Berkman, Cesar Cedeno, Roy Hofheinz, Roy Oswalt and Bob Watson.
Wagner and his family live in Crozet and he serves as the head varsity baseball coach at The Miller School.
Wagner's oldest son, Will, was drafted by the Astros in June following a four-year college career at Liberty University. Wagner, an infielder, plays for Houston's low Class A affiliate in Fayetteville, N.C.Dean, Bailey win Uptown Martinsville Mile
MARTINSVILLE - Gregg Dean and Sienna Bailey were the top male and female finishers in Saturday's Uptown Martinsville Mile.
Dean, 44, crossed the finish line in 5:08.53. He bested Paul Mesi (5:12.85) and Benjamin Stafford (5:22.32), who placed second and third, for the victory.
Bailey, 15, was victorious in 5:42.68. She finished ahead of second-place Piper Doughton (5:50.76) and third-place Nadyra Ramos-Garcia (6:41.67).
Seventy-four runners posted finishing times.
Age group winners were Connor King (male 9 and younger, 6:43.85); Sadie Leach (female 9 and younger, 8:44.94); Michael Foley (male 10-14, 5:34.17); Kayden Moore (female 10-14, 9:15.58); Nathan Morrison (male 15-19, 5:28.23); Amanda Goad (female, 15-19, 6:47.89); Kayla Webb (female 20-24, 18:00.58); Luis Hernandez-Ewan (male 25-29, 5:27.92); Casey Barrett (female 25-29, 7:40.87); Johnny Gardner (male 30-34, 7:18.77); and Robin Hurd (female, 30-34, 11:02.46).
Also, Eric Kacker (male 35-39, 5:57.30); Christy Nester (female 35-39, 7:02.33); Brandy Arnold (female 40-44, 7:33.42); James Doughton (male 45-49, 5:52.63); Mark Joyce (male 50-54, 6:29.50); Robin Haymore (female 50-54, 9:11.09); R.J. Scott (male 55-59, 5:34.55); Lori Frise (female 55-59, 12:36.51); Richard Harris (male 60-64, 7:20.20); and Johnny Pinkard (male 65-69, 7:16.05).
Eagle Strut 5K is Saturday, Sept. 11
The eighth annual Eagle Strut 5K takes the starter’s gun Saturday, Sept. 11.
The race serves as a fundraiser for the Class of 2022.
The race begins from the steps of the Roy M. Law building on the FCHS campus.
From there, competitors take a right on Tanyard Road, a left on Pell Avenue, a right on North Main Street, a right on Greer Lane, a left on North Main Street, a left on Tanyard Run and finish at FCHS.
Andrew Parkins of Salem and Kylie Cooper are the race’s reigning men’s and women’s champions.
Eighty runners competed in the 2020 race.
Registration is open and ends Thursday, Sept. 9 at 11:59 p.m.
Race fee is $20 along with an additional $2.16 sign-up fee.
Single-game ticket prices are established
Single-game ticket prices for varsity football games at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field have increased for the fall 2021 campaign.
Counting its Benefit Game against E.C. Glass, FCHS plays six games at Dillon Stadium this season.
Tickets for home league games against William Byrd (Oct. 15), Lord Botetourt (Oct. 29) and Northside (Nov. 5) and non-league games against E.C. Glass (Aug. 20), Bassett (Aug. 27) and Hidden Valley (Sept. 24) are $7.
The ticket prices are set by the Blue Ridge District.
The Eagles play Salem (Sept. 3), Liberty Christian (Sept. 10), Magna Vista (Sept. 17), Staunton River (Oct. 8) and William Fleming (Oct. 22) on the road.
Kickoffs for all varsity games are 7 p.m. except for the Liberty Christian contest which kicks off at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets for home junior varsity games against Salem (Sept. 2), Liberty Christian (Sept. 9), Magna Vista (Sept. 16), Staunton River (Oct. 7) and William Fleming (Oct 21) are $5.
The Eagles play Bassett (Aug. 26), Hidden Valley (Sept. 23), William Byrd (Oct. 14), Lord Botetourt (Oct. 28) and Northside (Nov. 4) on the road.
Kickoffs for all junior varsity games are 6 p.m.
For information, call the FCHS Athletic Department, (540) 483-5332.
Season passes are on sale
Season passes for Franklin County athletic events during the 2021-22 academic year are on sale.
Tickets can be purchased from the high school athletic department in Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium during normal business hours.
Prices are $75 for one pass, $125 for two passes, $150 for three passes and $175 for four passes.
Limit is four passes and must be from the same household.
For information, call the athletic department, (540) 483-5332.
FCHS athletics tickets can be bought online
Those interested in purchasing tickets to Franklin County sporting events can do so online during the 2021-22 academic year.
Purchases can be made using ticketspicket.com.
Also, the company’s mobile app can be used to purchase tickets.
QR codes will be available at all stadium/gymnasium/field entrances to scan to purchase tickets too.
Payment with credit card as well as cash is available.
For information, call the high school athletic department, (540) 483-5332.
Brick fundraising campaign continues
Franklin County Athletics is conducting its Brick Campaign to support its student-athletes.
Personalized bricks can be purchased by visiting www.bricksrus.com/donorsite/fceagles.
The bricks will be laid at the main entrances to C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium/Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.
Patrons can commemorate or memorialize former Franklin County student athletes and supporters with a purchase of a brick or bricks.
For information, call the FCHS Athletic Department, (540) 483-5332.
Track to close in September
Franklin County’s Bruce M. Kent Track Field is closing to the public from mid-September through mid-October for an upgrade of the track’s surface.
For information, call the FCHS Athletic Department, (540) 483-5332.
Hunter education course is scheduled
A hunter education class has been scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 23-24, at The Franklin Center.
Sessions for the class are from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Passage of this class is required to obtain a hunting license in Virginia.
Students must attend both nights of the class.
The class is open to the first 50 students who register.
Students can pick up their books and other class materials at The Franklin Center.
Students can register at The Franklin Center or by calling instructor Robert Dillon, (540) 493-1302, and leaving a voice message.
Franklin County seeks Hall of Fame nominations
Franklin County High School is accepting nominations for its Hall of Fame Class of 2021.
Nomination forms are available on the high school athletics website, the high school athletics office and at the Franklin County School Division’s Central Office.
Deadline to submit nominations is Wednesday, Sept. 1.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the school did not enshrine a Class of 2020.The Hall of Fame has 15 members: eight from the inaugural class in 2018 and seven from the second class in 2019.
— From staff reports