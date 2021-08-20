Chitwood earns all-league laurels, wins batting title

Information can be obtained by calling (276) 613-4208 or by visiting FCSpeedway.com.

FCS has upcoming races scheduled for Aug. 28, Sept. 5 and Sept. 18.

BFMS seventh graders open season Monday

SALEM - Benjamin Franklin Middle School's seventh grade football team opens its 2021 season Monday on the road against Andrew Lewis Middle School.

Kickoff is 5 p.m. at Salem Stadium-Willis White Field.

Member-Member tournament winners are cited

The team o Dave Aveline and Gary Stoneman captured championship laurels in Willow Creek Country Club's 2021 Member-Member golf tournament.

Placing second in the first flight was the duo pf Casey Eanes and Davey Mitchell.

Kenny Campbell and Reggie Taylor won the second flight with Mark Hudson and Ronnie Mitchell Sr. finishing second.

Herbie Altice and Justin Largen won the third flight with Greg Davis and Phillip Davis finishing second.

Hudson, on hole No. 6, and Luke Hoffman, on hole No. 8, were the winners of the Closest to the Pin competitions.

Putting a Dent in Mental Health winners are recognized

The six-player team of Landon Prillaman, Brett Simmons, Zack Bridges, Jared Bridges, Nic Ratliff and Griffin Stanley won the Putting a Dent in Mental Health Captain's Choice golf tournament at Willow Creek Country Club.

Finishing in a tie for second were the teams of Marcus Eanes, Terry Miller, Ryan Miller, Coty Hearn, Damien Romero and Josh Hearn and Mark Hudson, Jerome Reynolds, Ricky Matthews, Kenny Campbell, David Mitchell and Ronnie Mitchell Sr.

Wagner is inducted into Astros Hall of Fame

HOUSTON - Retired standout left-hander Billy Wagner, a relief pitcher for five major-league clubs during his professional baseball career, has been inducted in to the Houston Astros Hall of Fame along with five other former Astros stars.

Houston drafted Wagner in the first round (12th overall) of the 1993 major league baseball amateur draft following Wagner's junior year at Ferrum College.

Wagner began his career Houston and played for the Astros for nine (1995-2003) of his 16 years in the major leagues, while also performing for Philadelphia (2004-05), the New York Mets (2006-2009), Boston (2009) and Atlanta (2010).

"It's humbling...I'm very fortunate,'' Wagner said in a press release. "I played at a time where I had a lot of good players behind me and a lot of guys in front of me that got me the ball and made the plays.

"I'm very lucky to be here.''

Also, Wagner is a member of the National College Baseball Hall of Fame and Ferrum's Alumni-Sports Hall of Fame. He is one of seven former Panthers student-athletes to have his jersey retired.

Wagner saved a club-record 225 games for the Astros and represented Houston on three National League All-Star teams.

Wagner accumulated 197 saves for the Phillies, Mets, Red Sox and Braves and earned four additional All-Star nods.

Wagner finished his career with an 11.92 strikeouts-per-nine innings average, and opponents batted .187 against him.

The Hall of Fame is at Minute Maid Park, the Astros' hone stadium, but when Wagner toed the rubber for Houston, he did so at the old Astrodome.

"I didn't realize it could possibly happen,'' Wagner said. "I don't think the Hall of Fame was ever even spoken about when we were coming up.

"I think the thing that stands out is when you look up there on the walls (of the stadium) and you see the names of the Hall of Famers and substantial people like Nolan (Ryan), it's humbling.

"What is means to me is I'm very fortunate,'' Wagner said.

Inducted with Wagner were Lance Berkman, Cesar Cedeno, Roy Hofheinz, Roy Oswalt and Bob Watson.

Wagner and his family live in Crozet and he serves as the head varsity baseball coach at The Miller School.

Wagner's oldest son, Will, was drafted by the Astros in June following a four-year college career at Liberty University. Wagner, an infielder, plays for Houston's low Class A affiliate in Fayetteville, N.C.