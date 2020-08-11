Chitwood returns to his alma mater

FERRUM – Taylor Chitwood, a 2020 graduate of Ferrum College, has returned to his alma mater as the new assistant sports information director and coordinator of campus livestream events.

Chitwood started in his new positions Monday according to a prepared release.

Director of Athletics John Sutyak confirmed Chitwood’s hiring in the release.

"Taylor Chitwood bleeds black and gold more than anyone I have met here at Ferrum. We are extremely excited to welcome him back to campus as our new assistant sports information director and coordinator of campus livestream events," Sutyak said.

“Taylor's presence working side by side with sports information director Gary Holden will not only help enhance our athletic communications operation, but he will also help boost our campus livestreaming capabilities for the entire Ferrum community.’’

Chitwood spent the last four years as a student assistant in the Sports Information Office. In this position, he served as a broadcaster for home games and assisted with setup and breakdown for home events.

Chitwood has overseen statistic operations for football, soccer, volleyball, field hockey, basketball, wrestling, swimming, baseball, softball and lacrosse. Also, he helped the athletic department adopt new streaming software, Holden said.

"Taylor was one of our top student employees and I can't wait to get him back into the office and doing what he does best in enhancing Ferrum's student-athlete experience."

In 2019, Chitwood served as a table worker and handled post-match live interviews for all 10 individual title bouts when Ferrum hosted the NCAA Division III national championships in men’s wrestling in Roanoke.