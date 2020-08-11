Chitwood returns to his alma mater

FERRUM – Taylor Chitwood, a 2020 graduate of Ferrum College, has returned to his alma mater as the new assistant sports information director and coordinator of campus livestream events.
Chitwood started in his new positions Monday according to a prepared release.
Director of Athletics John Sutyak confirmed Chitwood’s hiring in the release.
"Taylor Chitwood bleeds black and gold more than anyone I have met here at Ferrum. We are extremely excited to welcome him back to campus as our new assistant sports information director and coordinator of campus livestream events," Sutyak said.
“Taylor's presence working side by side with sports information director Gary Holden will not only help enhance our athletic communications operation, but he will also help boost our campus livestreaming capabilities for the entire Ferrum community.’’
Chitwood spent the last four years as a student assistant in the Sports Information Office. In this position, he served as a broadcaster for home games and assisted with setup and breakdown for home events.
Chitwood has overseen statistic operations for football, soccer, volleyball, field hockey, basketball, wrestling, swimming, baseball, softball and lacrosse. Also, he helped the athletic department adopt new streaming software, Holden said.
"Taylor was one of our top student employees and I can't wait to get him back into the office and doing what he does best in enhancing Ferrum's student-athlete experience."
In 2019, Chitwood served as a table worker and handled post-match live interviews for all 10 individual title bouts when Ferrum hosted the NCAA Division III national championships in men’s wrestling in Roanoke.
During the first two weeks of the pandemic shut down this spring, Chitwood served as student host for a series of coaching interviews, as well as an informational video with Ferrum President David Johns.
Chitwood's experience in athletics includes two summers as a front office staff member with the Morehead City (N.C.) Marlins of the Coastal Plain League in
In the role, Chitwood managed day-to-day operation of the team, including setting up the ball park, hiring and supervising staff, and handling fiscal reports for the franchise's owner.
During Chitwood's two seasons there, the Marlins won back-to-back Petit Cup titles.
Chitwood is a former high school baseball player at Martinsville and Staunton River.
Chitwood’s father, Brian, is a Ferrum alumnus who competed for the Panthers men’s golf team.
