Members of Christian Heritage Academy’s boys varsity basketball team (in alphabetical order) are Nicholas Arrington, Ethan Craig, Matthew Craighead, Luke Divers, Thomas Hooks, Malachi Hoyle, Evan Lawrence, Nate Mullin, Brodey Oakes, Logan Renick and Kaleb Young. Coaches are Tim Wilson and Jeff Lawrence.
CHRISTIAN HERITAGE HOOPS
