Chug for the Jug returns April 24

The Chug for the Jug 5K returns to the local racing calendar Saturday, April 24.
Sponsored and staged by the Crooked Road Running Club, the 3.1-mile race takes the starter's gun at 8 a.m. at Franklin County High School's Perdue Lane parking lot.
Proceeds from the race benefit the cross country and track and field programs at FCHS and Benjamin Franklin Middle School.
Cost is $25, $20 for ages 18 and younger.
Registration ends Friday, April 23 at 11 p.m.
Awards will be presented to the top three male, female and masters (40 and older) winners and to the top three male and female age group finishers.
The first 100 runners to register will receive a race t-shirt.
The last time the race was contested in 2018, Nate Michener and Leigh Lester claimed top laurels in the men's overall and women's overall divisions.
The race was established in 2006.
For information, visit runsignup.com/Race/VA/RockyMount/chugforthejug.
Annual tournament is scheduled for May 1
HUDDLESTON—Franklin County High School’s Career and Technical Education Department is hosting and staging its annual Captain’s Choice golf tournament Saturday, May 1 at Mariners Landing Golf and Country Club on Smith Mountain Lake.
Tee time is 1 p.m.
Proceeds will help support all career and technical education programs at FCHS.
Cost is $240 per four-player team and includes lunch, entry fee, 18 holes of golf with use of a cart, one red tee and one mulligan per team member.
Prizes will be awarded for 1st through 5th place: 1st—$500, 2nd—$300, 3rd—$200, 4th and 5th—local green fees.
All players who compete will receive a goody bag with a gift certificate from a local restaurant or business.
Also purchased 50/50 tickets enable players to win many other prizes, such as a Legacy (PineHurst) passes, a Golf Dart board, a small picnic table, SkillsUSA backpack, concert tickets and more.
There will be closest to the pin contests on all par 3 holes, including a hole-in-one contest worth $800 as well as long drive contests.
Hole sponsorships are available for $100.
Contact Robbie Dooley (540-483-0221), Ken Kilinski (540-483-0221), Doug Conklin (540-420-8172) or Gerald “Peanut” Hall (540-493-3276) to enter a team or sponsor a hole.
FCHS sideline cheerleading tryouts are set
Tryouts to select the freshman, junior varsity and varsity sideline cheerleading squads and mascots for the 2021-2022 academic year at Franklin County High School are scheduled for Monday through Thursday, May 3-6.
Tryouts will take place in Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
Any student, male or female, who is enrolled at FCHS for the 2021-2022 school year is eligible to try out.
Each candidate must have a Virginia High School League (VHSL) physical dated after May 1, 2020 to try out. This includes rising freshman who are eighth graders at Benjamin Franklin Middle School this year.
A form confirming the physical must be on file with the high school's athletic department.
Cheerleader candidates will be taught a cheer and dance for the tryouts.
Candidates do not need to know how to tumble or perform gymnastics to try out.
Also, candidates may be asked to stunt.
Mascot candidates will be asked to dance in costume to music.
Open conditioning for those interested in trying out is set for Tuesday and Wednesday, April 27-28 in Roy M. Law Gymnasium.
Candidates must have a physical to participate in these workouts.
Those interested are asked to obtain an informational packet from head coach Marsha Lopez in Tech B., Sandy Coblentz in the athletic department or in the Harold Ramsey or Law building offices.
BFMS sideline cheerleading tryouts are set
Tryouts to select Benjamin Franklin Middle School's sideline cheerleading squad for the 2021-2022 academic year are scheduled for Monday through Thursday, May 10-13, at BFMS.
Any student, male or female, who is enrolled at BFMS for the 2021-2022 school year is eligible to try out.
Each candidate must have a Virginia High School League (VHSL) physical dated after May 1, 2020 to try out, and a form confirming the physical must be on file with the athletic department at Franklin County High School.
Cheerleader candidates will be taught a cheer and dance for the tryouts.
Candidates do not need to know how to tumble or perform gymnastics to try out.
Also, candidates may be asked to stunt.
Those interested are asked to obtain an informational packet from Jessica Slough at BFMS, cheerleading coach Kelci Hall or from the office at the Gereau Center