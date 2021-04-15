Chug for the Jug returns April 24

Tryouts will take place in Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

Any student, male or female, who is enrolled at FCHS for the 2021-2022 school year is eligible to try out.

Each candidate must have a Virginia High School League (VHSL) physical dated after May 1, 2020 to try out. This includes rising freshman who are eighth graders at Benjamin Franklin Middle School this year.

A form confirming the physical must be on file with the high school's athletic department.

Cheerleader candidates will be taught a cheer and dance for the tryouts.

Candidates do not need to know how to tumble or perform gymnastics to try out.

Also, candidates may be asked to stunt.

Mascot candidates will be asked to dance in costume to music.

Open conditioning for those interested in trying out is set for Tuesday and Wednesday, April 27-28 in Roy M. Law Gymnasium.

Candidates must have a physical to participate in these workouts.