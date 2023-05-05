LEFT: Andrew Parkins of Salem races to victory in Saturday’s annual Chug for the Jug 5K in Rocky Mount. He crossed the finish line in 17:54.16 and bested David Kiser (19:55.44) of Rocky Mount and Garrett Van Nutt (21:40.42) for the victory. RIGHT: Caitlyn Roach of Rocky Mount races at the front of the women’s field and wins Saturday’s Chug for the Jug 5K in 21:43.19.