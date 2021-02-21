Church claims runner-up accolades in state tournament

VIRGINIA BEACH - Class 6 Region A champion Landon Church, a Franklin County senior, has claimed runner-up accolades in the 220-pound weight class at the 2021 state wrestling tournament contested today at the Virginia Beach Sports Complex.

Church dropped an 8-2 decision to Abdullah Mohamed of Justice High School in the finals.

Justice is the former J.E.B. Stuart High School in Fairfax County

En route to the title bout, Church pinned Jacob Alderman of Patriots in the quarterfinals, then he defeated Chur-Yong Mum of Langley by a 5-2 decision in the semifinals.

Alderman defeated Mum in the fifth-place bout by pin in 53 seconds.

Senior Shane Shepherd, the Region A runner-up at 126 pounds, placed sixth.

Shepherd won his quarterfinal-round bout by decision 8-1 over Diego Valencia of Centreville before falling in the semifinals to Carson Main of Riverbend by major decision 10-1.

Main lost in the finals by major decision 9-0 to Tristan Corbin of James W. Robinson.

Shepherd's chance to finish third was thwarted when he lost in the consolation semifinals to Jordan Villareal of John Champe by decision 6-0. Villareal placed third.