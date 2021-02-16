Church wins regional title for Eagles

CHESTERFIELD—Franklin County senior Landon Church captured the individual championship in the 220 weight class at Monday’s Class 6 Region A wrestling tournament hosted by Cosby.
Church is the second FCHS wrestler to win a region championship in the last three years—in 2019, former standout Brian Richards claimed the Class 6 Region B title at 160 pounds—and is first-year Eagles head coach David Ferguson’s first region champion.
Church defeated Floyd Kellam’s Steven Griffin by decision, 5-2, in the finals.
Kellam won the team championship with 251.5 points.
Cosby (181.5) finished second, followed by Ocean Lakes (175), FCHS (119), Thomas Dale (94), Tallwood (85.5), James River-Midlothian (28) and Landstown (0).
Two other FCHS wrestlers reached the finals, but were defeated: Shane Shepherd at 126 pounds by pin, and Owen Donald at 285 pounds by pin.
The champions and the runners-up in each weight class advance to the Class 6 state tournament Friday at the Virginia Beach Sports Complex.
The third and fourth-place finishers in each weight class are alternates and could possibly compete for a state championship.
Placing third for the Eagles were Robbie Knott (145 pounds) and Alex Baumberger (152 pounds).
Claiming fourth was Lee Whitlow (106 pounds).
Finishing fifth were Jake Winemiller (138 pounds) and Haidyn Leftwich (170 pounds).
Placing sixth were Brandon Duncan (113 pounds), Morgan Lietz (120 pounds) and Nate Stafford (132 pounds).
Ospreys advance to state championship gameSTUARTS DRAFT—After having its Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) state boys basketball tournament semifinal contest postponed twice because of inclement weather, Monday’s third try proved to be successful for Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA).
A third appearance in the state semifinals by the Ospreys proved to be successful too.
SMLCA (10-3), the No. 3 seed, advanced to the state championship game by defeating No. 2 seed Timberlake Christian, 56-41, at Ridgeview Christian.
The Ospreys face No. 5 seed Westover Christian of Danville for the title. The date, time and site of the game has yet to be determined.
Westover (7-5) upset No. 1 seed and reigning state champion Regents of Charlottesville (10-2) in Monday’s other semifinal.
SMLCA and Westover split during the regular season with each team winning on its home floor—the Ospreys were victorious in Moneta, 51-47, in January and the Bulldogs were triumphant in Danville, 32-27, earlier this month.
Westover competes in the Southeast District of the VACA along with Timberlake, while SMLCA competed in the Southwest District.
The Ospreys defeated Timberlake for the second time this season.
The rivals split a pair of regular- season games with each team winning on its home floor: SMLCA won in Moneta in January, 48-43, and Timberlake won earlier this month in Lynchburg, 59-53.
Monday, the trio of Cole Webster (22 points), Mason Neighbors (17 points) and Sam Smith (13 points) combined to score 52 of the Ospreys’ 56 points and all of their field goals.
The trio was a combined 17 of 21 (81%) from the field. As a team, the Ospreys were 17 of 28 (61%).
Smith completed a double-double with 14 rebounds and he blocked one shot.
SMLCA was 18 of 28 (64%) from the free-throw line.
The Ospreys led 9-8 after the first quarter and by 10 points, 25-15, at intermission after a 16-7 second-stanza surge.
Timberlake cut the deficit in half and trailed by five, 35-30 at the start of the final frame after capturing the third period, 15-10.
SMLCA finished the game with a 21-11 run to secure the victory.
The Ospreys take a two-game winning streak into the state championship game.
Ferrum announces schedule changesFERRUM—Ferrum College has canceled two upcoming athletic events, a women’s basketball game and a men’s and women’s swimming meet.
The Panthers were scheduled to entertain Bridgewater College in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s basketball contest Saturday afternoon at William P. Swartz Gymnasium, but the game has been canceled.
The Panthers’ men’s and women’s swimming teams had a meet at Hollins University in Roanoke that was to include Southern Virginia University on Saturday, but the meet has been canceled.
A Sunday home men’s and women’s swimming dual against Bridgewater was postponed.
Ferrum’s women’s basketball squad returns to action Wednesday against conference foe Emory & Henry College. Tip off at William P. Swartz Gymnasium is 7.
The Panthers play ODAC rival Roanoke College Monday at Swartz Gym at 7 p.m.
The ODAC men’s and women’s swimming championships are slated for Friday, March 5 and Sunday, March 7 at Liberty University in Lynchburg—the University of Lynchburg is the host school.
Class 6 state swimming is FridaySTAFFORD—The Class 6 state boys and girls swimming and diving meet, which was postponed from earlier this month, has bee rescheduled for Friday.
The Jeff Rouse Swim and Sports Complex is the site for the one-day meet.
Sophomore Mallorie Teer has qualified for Franklin County in the girls 100 backstroke based on her fourth-place finish in that event in the regionals, which were staged earlier this month.
YMCA stages fundraising Swim-a-thonFranklin County Family YMCA is hosting a Swim-a-thon Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 22-23 to raise funds for the Riptide swim team.
Riptide swimmers will be reaching out to community members to secure pledges for new equipment.
“Swimmers can get pledges from anywhere. Pledges can be made by family, friends, parents, co-workers or local businesses. The goal is to be creative and get as many pledged as possible, but the swimmers are encouraged to raise at least $100,’’ said Kameron Kitts, Franklin County YMCA aquatics director.
To maximize its impact and to include all of the community, the YMCA also is looking for volunteers to help count lengths swam.
The swim takes place during the team’s normal practice times and different prizes are awarded to swimmers who make it to at least 100 lengths and to those that make all 200 lengths.
The swimmer who secures the most donations wins the grand prize.
After the Swim-a-thon, swimmers have one week to collect their pledges.
“The money raised during the event will go to improving the Riptide experience. The team’s current goals are to upgrade the touchpads and purchase bleachers for seating during swim meets,’’ Kitts said.
For information or to volunteer for the event, call Kitts, (540) 489-9622 or contact him by email: kkitts@franklinCountyymca.org .
Jayvee girls finish seasonFranklin County’s girls junior varsity basketball team finished an abbreviated 2020-21 season with a 26-18 loss to Blue Ridge District rival Lord Botetourt at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium, Friday, Feb. 5.
The contest was the Eagles’ lone home game this season.
FCHS finished with a 1-2 record; FCHS lost each of its last two games.
The Eagles defeated Lord Botetourt, 30-23, in their opener and fell to Pulaski County, 40-35.
Panthers indoor track squads earn four top 10 finishesLEXINGTON—Ferrum College’s men’s and women’s indoor track and field teams claimed six top 10 showings in the 2021 VMI Winter Classic at the VMI Corps Physical Training Facility.
Eight members of the men’s team and three members of the women’s squad competed in the meet.
The Panthers competed on Friday, the first day of the meet, but didn’t return Saturday because of inclement weather, Ferrum head coach Mark White said.
Earning top 10 finishes for the men’s team were Domonique Veney (sixth in the 1,000 meters), Clay Smith (seventh in the 1,000 meters), Jake Dilaurio (eighth in the 1,000 meters)and Dazon Harrison (10th in the 400 meters).
Claiming top 10 finishes for the women’s squad were Genesis Pineiro (fourth in the 1,000 meters) and Escarlen Vasquez (ninth in the 1,000 meters).
Also in the 400 meters, Seth Shaffer was 15th, Alberto Pineiro was 16th and Quvadus Spratley was 20th.
“I was glad some of our athletes got to compete on Friday, but disappointed they all didn’t get to. The weather was just not cooperating and I didn’t feel comfortable getting on the bus to go back on Saturday,’’ White said.
“I was happy with some of our performances on Friday. We are getting better, which is what at this point.
“We just want to finish indoor (season) on a high note and transition into outdoor (season),’’ White said.
VMI’s Trent Whittaker, a former Franklin County prep standout in cross country and indoor and outdoor track, ran a leg for the Keydets’ victorious 4x400 meter men’s relay team. The quartet’s winning time was 3:18.63.