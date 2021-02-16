Church wins regional title for Eagles

The Jeff Rouse Swim and Sports Complex is the site for the one-day meet.

Sophomore Mallorie Teer has qualified for Franklin County in the girls 100 backstroke based on her fourth-place finish in that event in the regionals, which were staged earlier this month.

YMCA stages fundraising Swim-a-thonFranklin County Family YMCA is hosting a Swim-a-thon Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 22-23 to raise funds for the Riptide swim team.

Riptide swimmers will be reaching out to community members to secure pledges for new equipment.

“Swimmers can get pledges from anywhere. Pledges can be made by family, friends, parents, co-workers or local businesses. The goal is to be creative and get as many pledged as possible, but the swimmers are encouraged to raise at least $100,’’ said Kameron Kitts, Franklin County YMCA aquatics director.

To maximize its impact and to include all of the community, the YMCA also is looking for volunteers to help count lengths swam.

The swim takes place during the team’s normal practice times and different prizes are awarded to swimmers who make it to at least 100 lengths and to those that make all 200 lengths.