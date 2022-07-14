Clark earns second team All-State accolades

HARRISONBURG - Ferrum College's Jaden Clark has earned second-team College Division All-State laurels in men's track and field for the 2022 season by a vote of the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID).

Clark, a freshman from Alexandria, earned first-team Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC)n honors this season in the

Clark ran a school-record time of10.58 in the men's 100 meter dash in early May at the Liberty University Twilight Qualifier in Lynchburg, which qualified him for the 2022 USA Track & Field U20 National Championships that were staged in June in Eugene, Oreg.

'Batting a 1.000 fundraising campaign is complete

FERRUM- The Ferrum College softball team will soon notice some changes to its facility after the college successfully completed its "Batting a 1.000" campaign to renovate its softball complex,which will be named in honor of Hall of Fame softball coach Vickie Van Kleeck.



The college raised more than $330,000 from 119 donors for the new complex, far exceeding its original goal of $100,000 by June 30, 2022, Ferrum athletics officials said in a prepared statement.

The Vickie Van Kleeck Softball Complex will include new club-level seating, construction of a press box, locker rooms, and other amenities to improve the game-day experience for the players and fans.

"It was a pleasure to work with so many friends and alumni on this campaign. The success of this fundraising effort will allow Ferrum College to build the best softball stadium in the ODAC (Old Dominion Athletic Conference) and one of the best in all of Division III," Ferrum Director of Development Bart Smith said.

"I'm excited for our softball program and all of the athletes now and in the future that will have a chance to play in this great stadium."

Van Kleeck was Ferrum's softball coach for 24 seasons before retiring in 2015.

During her tenure at Ferrum, Van Kleeck won 531 games, including three regular season USA South Athletic Conference championships (1994, 1995, 2013).

Van Kleeck led Ferrum to USA South Softball Tournament titles in 2002, 2005 and 2012, earning NCAA Division III playoffs appearances each year.

Van Kleeck coached 140 Academic All-Conference Players, 23 All-State players, and received the 2013 USA South Coach of the Year Award. She was inducted into Ferrum College's Sports Hall of Fame in 2021.

"I couldn't be more thankful for the many donors who helped make our Batting a 1.000 campaign a success. In doing so, this allows us to move forward with the Vickie Van Kleeck Softball Complex," Ferrum Director of Athletics John Sutyak said.

"This was a true team effort to get us to our goal, which included our alumni, parents, staff, faculty, friends and a number of our current softball student-athletes contributing to the campaign. The future is bright for Ferrum College softball."

'Athletics has always been an important part of the Ferrum College experience, and our softball program has enjoyed tremendous success over the years - on and off the field, Ferrum President David Johns said.

"We are delighted to honor Coach (Van Kleeck) and our softball players, past and present with this (improved) facility."

With the completion of the fundraising campaign, Ferrum hopes to unveil the Vickie Van Kleeck Softball Complex in 2023.

Fall sports parents meeting is Tuesday

A fall parents meeting for those student-athletes planning to compete in fall sports at Franklin County and Benjamin Franklin Middle School is scheduled for Tuesday, July 19 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Elton Bonner Auditorium.

The auditorium is inside the high school's Harold W. Ramsey Building.

Attendance is mandatory.