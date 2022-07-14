Clark earns second team All-State accolades

HARRISONBURG - Ferrum College's Jaden Clark has earned second-team College Division All-State laurels in men's track and field for the 2022 season by a vote of the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID).
Clark, a freshman from Alexandria, earned first-team Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC)n honors this season in the
Clark ran a school-record time of10.58 in the men's 100 meter dash in early May at the Liberty University Twilight Qualifier in Lynchburg, which qualified him for the 2022 USA Track & Field U20 National Championships that were staged in June in Eugene, Oreg.
'Batting a 1.000 fundraising campaign is complete
FERRUM- The Ferrum College softball team will soon notice some changes to its facility after the college successfully completed its "Batting a 1.000" campaign to renovate its softball complex,which will be named in honor of Hall of Fame softball coach Vickie Van Kleeck.
The college raised more than $330,000 from 119 donors for the new complex, far exceeding its original goal of $100,000 by June 30, 2022, Ferrum athletics officials said in a prepared statement.
The Vickie Van Kleeck Softball Complex will include new club-level seating, construction of a press box, locker rooms, and other amenities to improve the game-day experience for the players and fans.
"It was a pleasure to work with so many friends and alumni on this campaign. The success of this fundraising effort will allow Ferrum College to build the best softball stadium in the ODAC (Old Dominion Athletic Conference) and one of the best in all of Division III," Ferrum Director of Development Bart Smith said.
"I'm excited for our softball program and all of the athletes now and in the future that will have a chance to play in this great stadium."
Van Kleeck was Ferrum's softball coach for 24 seasons before retiring in 2015.
During her tenure at Ferrum, Van Kleeck won 531 games, including three regular season USA South Athletic Conference championships (1994, 1995, 2013).
Van Kleeck led Ferrum to USA South Softball Tournament titles in 2002, 2005 and 2012, earning NCAA Division III playoffs appearances each year.
Van Kleeck coached 140 Academic All-Conference Players, 23 All-State players, and received the 2013 USA South Coach of the Year Award. She was inducted into Ferrum College's Sports Hall of Fame in 2021.
"I couldn't be more thankful for the many donors who helped make our Batting a 1.000 campaign a success. In doing so, this allows us to move forward with the Vickie Van Kleeck Softball Complex," Ferrum Director of Athletics John Sutyak said.
"This was a true team effort to get us to our goal, which included our alumni, parents, staff, faculty, friends and a number of our current softball student-athletes contributing to the campaign. The future is bright for Ferrum College softball."
'Athletics has always been an important part of the Ferrum College experience, and our softball program has enjoyed tremendous success over the years - on and off the field, Ferrum President David Johns said.
"We are delighted to honor Coach (Van Kleeck) and our softball players, past and present with this (improved) facility."
With the completion of the fundraising campaign, Ferrum hopes to unveil the Vickie Van Kleeck Softball Complex in 2023.
Fall sports parents meeting is Tuesday
A fall parents meeting for those student-athletes planning to compete in fall sports at Franklin County and Benjamin Franklin Middle School is scheduled for Tuesday, July 19 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Elton Bonner Auditorium.
The auditorium is inside the high school's Harold W. Ramsey Building.
Attendance is mandatory.
Competition Cheer tryouts are July 28
Tryouts for Franklin County's 2022-2023 Competition Cheer squad are set for Thursday, July 28 at 8:30 a.m. at the high school's Roy M. Law Gymnasium.
Any male or female wishing to try out must be enrolled at the high school for the upcoming school year and have a required form proving the receipt of a Virginia High School League (VHSL) physical dated after May 1 on file with the athletic department.
Candidates are asked to perform various stunts, motions, jumps and dance moves as directed by the coaches, and they are required to run the mile.
Those with questions should contact FCHS head cheer coach Marsha Lopez in the athletic department, 483-5332, or by email: marsha.lopez@frco.k12.va.us .
MONETA - Tryouts for SML Sandlot 8U (Coach Pitch) travel baseball team are set for Tuesday, July 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Westlake Baptist Church Field.
In Coach Pitch, coaches pitch to the players, but players are required to stand by them on the mound for defensive purposes.
The SML Sandlot baseball organization was christened in 2016 to provide a competitive environment that is focused on teaching youth the fundamentals of the game.
Practice field has a batting cage to allow for maximum reps and less down time.
All costs are covered by fundraisers such as a spring golf tournament, car washes and donut sales.
For information, call Matt Conley, (540)-420-9958.
Franklin County’s Athletic Department is selling general admission tickets for all events this season.
All season passes are $75.
There is no discount for multiple passes.
Passes are available for purchase in the FCHS Athletic Office in Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium during regular business hours.
For information, call FCHS Athletic Secretary Sandy Coblentz, 483-5332.
Youth Cheer Clinic is July 25-26
The 2022 Franklin County High School Eagle Youth Cheer Clinic is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, July 25 and July 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the high school.
Cost is $20 for one day or $35 for both days.
Youth ages 4-14 will receive instruction on cheers, dances, stunts and jumps from the Franklin County Eagle Cheer squads, and each participant will receive a spirit item for attending.
Parents and guardians must sign a permission form for their children to attend prior to the start of the clinic.
For information, call (540) 483-5332 or email Franklin County head cheer coach Marsha Lopez: marsha.lopez@frco.k12.va.us .
Coaches will meet in mid-August ton receive rosters and equipment and choose practice times.
Practices begin in late August.
Games begin in mid-September.
Games are played at Waid Recreation Area and Sports Complex at Six-Mile Post and at the Franklin County Recreation Park in Sontag.
A late fee of $15 is charged on all registrations submitted from Aug. 2-18.
FERRUM—The Iron Wrestling Club has scheduled two camps on Ferrum College’s campus.
The first camp, which runs from July 20-23, is for advanced middle school (grades 6-8) and high school (grades 9-12) wrestlers.
The second camp, which runs from Aug. 2-5 is for advanced high school wrestlers (grades 9-12).
Each camp will be capped at 30 participants to ensure that each camper receives instruction from coaches and clinicians.
Many current college wrestlers will work these camps along with our clinicians to help participants learn the material, have tough training partners and enjoy their workout time.
Each camp is open to the first 30 participants to register.
Basketball camp is July 26-28
The Knights Basketball Camp is July 26-28 at Christian Heritage Academy.
The camp is to fifth through 12th grade boys and girls.
Knights boys middle school coach Tony Wright is conducting the camp.
Cost is $75.
Brick fundraising campaign continues
Franklin County Athletics is conducting its Brick Campaign to support its student-athletes.
The bricks will be laid at the main entrances to C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium/Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.
Patrons can commemorate or memorialize former Franklin County student athletes and supporters with a purchase of a brick or bricks.
For information, call the FCHS Athletic Department, (540) 483-5332.
HOF nominations are being accepted
Franklin County High School is accepting nominations for its Hall of Fame Class of 2022.
Nomination forms are available on the high school athletics website, the high school athletics office and at the Franklin County School Division’s Central Office.
Nominations will be accepted through Wednesday, Aug. 1.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the school did not enshrine a Class of 2020.The Hall of Fame has 20 members: eight from the inaugural class in 2018 and seven from the second class in 2019 and five from its third class in 2021.
Osprey 5K and 10K are Oct. 22
MONETA—Friends of Smith Mountain Lake SP is staging the annual Osprey 5K and 10K races Saturday, Oct. 22 at 9 a.m.