Clark is retiring following spring season

BRIDGEWATER—Michael Clark will retire this spring following his 26th season as Bridgewater College’s head football head coach and his 41st year in collegiate coaching. Current offensive coordinator Scott Lemm will take over as the Eagles’ new head coach this fall.

Clark will direct Bridgewater through its five-game 2021 spring campaign before his retirement. The Eagles open at Randolph-Macon on March 5, with the season concluding on April 2 with an ODAC seeding game.

“I am excited to lead this team through the spring campaign. Returning to the ‘Victory Bell’ with them in 2021 will be a challenge, but also a special reward we will chase together,” Clark said

“There is a great football staff in the office, and the administrative support for this move is something I will always appreciate. Under Scott Lemn, the future leadership of Bridgewater football is in great hands moving forward. I will remain, ‘Always an Eagle.’”

“Mike Clark’s impact on our athletic program goes beyond the football field,” Bridgewater Director of Athletics Curt Kendall said.. “He raised the bar for both the football program and for all sports during his tenure at Bridgewater.