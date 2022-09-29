Class 6 Region A golf tournament is Monday

SCRUGGS - Blue Ridge District regular-season golf champion and postseason tournament runner-up Franklin County returns to The Waterfront Country Club Monday for the Class 6 Region A tournament.

Tee time is 9 a.m.

The Waterfront is hosting the tournament for the second straight year.

Besides The Waterfront, The Water's Edge Country Club in Penhook and Copper Cove Golf Club in Hardy have hosted past regional tournaments involving Franklin County.

Also, The Waterfront has hosted the Group AAA state tournament once.

Joining the Eagles in the eight-team field are reigning regional champion Cosby and James River-Midlothian, last year's regional runner-up.

In fact, the same eight teams which toured The Waterfront in last year's regional are back this year as Floyd Kellam, Grassfield, Manchester, Ocean Lakes and Landstown round out the field.

Franklin County's Sam Fransler, the Eagles' top performer, earned an individual state tournament berth last year by carding a 76. In the state tournament, he shot a 78.

If Franklin County failed to earn a team state tournament bid, Monday's event will be its last Class 6 golf match.

Next year, the Eagles begin play in Class 5 Region C.

DRIVES, CHIPS AND PUTTS: Fansler has made a non-binding verbal commitment to continue his career at NCAA Division II Emory & Henry College next fall.

The Wasps are coming off a fourth-place finish at the King (Tenn.) University Invitational with a 576 (288-288), their best two-day score in program history.

Emory & Henry's roster includes Slade Aliff of Hardy and Peyton Spangler of Roanoke, both of whom competed in the tournament.

*Lord Botetourt earned a berth in the Class 3 state tournament with a second-place finish in the Region D tournament Tuesday at Draper Valley Golf Club.

The Cavaliers bested Cave Spring for the region's second state team berth and a runner-up tournament showing by besting Cave Spring in a one-hole playoff.

Abingdon won the team title with a 304. Lord Botetourt and Cave Spring were tied at 322 at the end of regulation play.

Ashton Harper led the Cavaliers with a third-place finish. He shot a 74.

William Byrd and Northside finished fifth and sixth and Staunton River was 11th.

Magna Vista of the Piedmont District came in fourth, but Patrick McCrickard, who tied for fourth with a 75, claimed an individual state tournament bid.

The Class 3 state tournament is Oct. 11 at Stonehenge Golf & Country Club in Richmond.