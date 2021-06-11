 Skip to main content
CLASS 6 REGION A TRACK AND FIELD
STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

Franklin County assistant coach Chris Williams (right) encourages runners Kylie Cooper, Addie Shorter and Caroline Horne to race to the finish line in an event staged during a recent Blue Ridge District quad meet involving the Eagles, Staunton River, Lord Botetourt and host Northside at Vikings Stadium-Jim Hickam Field. Saturday, FCHS’s girls and boys outdoor track and field squads compete in the Class 6 Region A meet at Landstown High School in Virginia Beach.

