CLASS 6 REGION A TRACK AND FIELD

Franklin County assistant coach Chris Williams (right) encourages runners Kylie Cooper, Addie Shorter and Caroline Horne to race to the finish line in an event staged during a recent Blue Ridge District quad meet involving the Eagles, Staunton River, Lord Botetourt and host Northside at Vikings Stadium-Jim Hickam Field. Saturday, FCHS’s girls and boys outdoor track and field squads compete in the Class 6 Region A meet at Landstown High School in Virginia Beach.