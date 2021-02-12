Class 6 swimming championships are postponed

OAKTON—The Class 6 boys and girls state swimming and diving championships set for today and Saturday at the Oak Marr RECenter have been postponed because of inclement weather.
No make-up date had been announced by the Virginia High School League as of press time Thursday afternoon.
Franklin County sophomore Mallorie Teer has earned a state berth in the girls 100 meter backstroke. She earned her bid by placing fourth in the event at the Class Region A meet last weekend.
Class 6 Region A track and field meet is reset for MondayVIRGINIA BEACH—The Class 6 Region A indoor track and field meet scheduled for this weekend has been postponed and reset for Monday and Tuesday.
The meet will be contested at a new site too—the Virginia Sports Complex in Virginia Beach.
Qualifying from Franklin County’s boys team are Jayron Smith (55-meter dash), Jamerise Holland (55-meter dash, 300-meter dash, shot put), Trey Dillon (55-meter dash), Nevell Gaskins (55-meter hurdles), Nathan Atchue (1,600-meter run, 3,200-meter run), Bryson Chrisman (shot put) and J.T. Turner (shot put).
Qualifying from Franklin County’s girls team are Kylie Cooper (1,000-meter run, 1,600-meter run), Addie Shorter (1,600-meter run, 3,200-meter run), Julianne Bowman (1,600-meter run, 3,200-meter run), Harper Dillon (3,200-meter run) and Angelina Spade (55-meter hurdles, shot put).
Qualifying berths for this year’s Class 6 boys and girls state indoor track and field meet will be up for grabs in the regional event.
The state meets are scheduled for Monday, March 1 at the Virginia Sports Complex.
Ferrum women’s game is postponedFERRUM—Wednesday night’s Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s basketball game between Ferrum College and Roanoke College was postponed.
The contest has been reset for Monday, Feb. 22 at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.
Ferrum (1-4, 1-4 in the ODAC) had a conference home game against Guilford (N.C.) College scheduled for tonight at 7, but that contest has been canceled because the Quakers are not competing in women’s basketball this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ferrum’s next scheduled game is Sunday afternoon in Lexington. Tip off is 2 p.m.
Now, the Roanoke game becomes the final one of a three-game homestand that starts Wednesday (Feb. 17) against Emory & Henry College at 7 p.m. and includes a 2 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 20) matinee against Bridgewater College.
Panthers head coach Bryan Harvey has missed the last two games—setbacks to the University of Lynchburg and Shenandoah University because of a positive COVID-19 test, according to published reports. He said he plans to return Feb. 18.