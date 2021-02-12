Class 6 swimming championships are postponed

Qualifying berths for this year’s Class 6 boys and girls state indoor track and field meet will be up for grabs in the regional event.

The state meets are scheduled for Monday, March 1 at the Virginia Sports Complex.

Ferrum women’s game is postponedFERRUM—Wednesday night’s Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s basketball game between Ferrum College and Roanoke College was postponed.

The contest has been reset for Monday, Feb. 22 at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.

Ferrum (1-4, 1-4 in the ODAC) had a conference home game against Guilford (N.C.) College scheduled for tonight at 7, but that contest has been canceled because the Quakers are not competing in women’s basketball this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ferrum’s next scheduled game is Sunday afternoon in Lexington. Tip off is 2 p.m.

Now, the Roanoke game becomes the final one of a three-game homestand that starts Wednesday (Feb. 17) against Emory & Henry College at 7 p.m. and includes a 2 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 20) matinee against Bridgewater College.