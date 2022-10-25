Colonels down Eagles in Blue Ridge contest

William Fleming scored points in every quarter Friday night in a 35-26 Blue Ridge District football victory over Franklin County at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

The Eagles (5-3, 2-1 Blue Ridge District) tallied 13 points in the second stanza and 13 points in the final frame.

Franklin County witnessed the end of a four-game winning streak by falling in its Senior Night game.

The contest was the Eagles’ last regular-season home game of the 2022 campaign.

All three of the Eagles’ setbacks are home ones.

The Eagles did produce 394 yards of offense to the Colonels’ 345.

Both teams were plagued by penalties: the Eagles committed eight for 66 yards, the Colonels committed 10 for 78.

Nasir Holland caught two TD passes from quarterback Eil Foutz, who was 15 of 25 for 203 yards, while Jahylen Lee and Ke’Shawn Wright rushed for a pair of scores.

Holland caught seven passes for 125 yards.

Also with receptions were Ian England (3), Jaemon King (2), Haven Mullins (1), Ryder Gardner (1) and Wright (1).

Azariah Smith collected 10 tackles, nine of which were solo stops and 3 1/2 for loss, and a sack.

Devin Johnson rushed for three TDs and 112 yards for the Colonels on 21 carries and was 12 of 19 for 153 yards and a TD.

Louis English caught seven passes for 100 yards and a TD and Malachi Coleman rushed for 110 yards and on TD on 15 totes.

The Colonels scored scored 13 points in the first quarter and 13 points in the second stanza to craft a 26-13 lead at intermission. They added six points in the third period and three in the fourth.

The Eagles did not have a 100-yard rusher as lee was held to 85 yards on 21 totes and Wright produced all 83 of his rushing yards on his TD sprint.

William Fleming’s last win at Dillon Stadium prior to Friday came during the 2020 season, which was played during the spring of 2021, 41-27.

The Colonels lead the all-time series,which began in 1970, 33-15-1.

FIRST AND GOAL: Franklin County has dropped to fifth in the Class 6 Region A playoff standing.

The top eight teams from the 11-team region qualify for postseason play.

Oscar Smith is the top-ranked team, followed by Thomas Dale, Manchester, Western Branch, Franklin County, Floyd Kellam, Cosby and James River-Midlothian.

Ranked ninth through 11th are Landstown, Grassfield and Ocean Lakes.