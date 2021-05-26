Colonels end Eagles' undefeated run

William Fleming netted two goals in each half Friday night and defeated Franklin County 4-0 in a Blue Ridge District boys varsity soccer match at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

The loss is the Eagles’ first of the season and ends a six-match winning streak.

Prior to the loss, FCHS had yielded only six goals and had won two matches by shutout.

The Colonels avenge an earlier-season setback to the Eagles (6-1, 6-1 Blue Ridge District) with the victory.

Colonels edge

Eagles jayveesWilliam Fleming tallied the match’s lone goal Friday as the Colonels bested Franklin County, 1-0, in a Blue Ridge District boys junior varsity soccer match at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

The Colonels’ triumph is their second this season over the Eagles (4-2, 4-2 Blue Ridge District), both by shutout.

The loss stops a four-match winning streak by FCHS.

During the winning streak, the Eagles surrendered only one goal and won three matches by shutout.