Colonels end Eagles' undefeated run

William Fleming netted two goals in each half Friday night and defeated Franklin County 4-0 in a Blue Ridge District boys varsity soccer match at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.
The loss is the Eagles’ first of the season and ends a six-match winning streak.
Prior to the loss, FCHS had yielded only six goals and had won two matches by shutout.
The Colonels avenge an earlier-season setback to the Eagles (6-1, 6-1 Blue Ridge District) with the victory.
Colonels edge
Eagles jayveesWilliam Fleming tallied the match’s lone goal Friday as the Colonels bested Franklin County, 1-0, in a Blue Ridge District boys junior varsity soccer match at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.
The Colonels’ triumph is their second this season over the Eagles (4-2, 4-2 Blue Ridge District), both by shutout.
The loss stops a four-match winning streak by FCHS.
During the winning streak, the Eagles surrendered only one goal and won three matches by shutout.
FCHS girls stop losing slideROANOKE—Franklin County’s girls varsity soccer team stopped a five-match losing streak Friday with an 8-0 victory over Blue Ridge District foe William Fleming.
The Eagles’ victory is their second this season over the Colonels, both by shutout.
FCHS is 2-5, 2-5 in the Blue Ridge District.
William Fleming has yet to score a goal this season.
BFMS girls finish season with winSALEM—Brooklyn Lee’s hat trick—three goals scored—guided Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s girls soccer team to a 6-3 triumph over Glenvar Middle School in its 2021 season finale Thursday at Green Hill Park.
Laissa Rojas-Campbell netted two goals for the Eagles (5-4) and Muna Seagle scored one.
Eagles top Colonels in softballROANOKE—Franklin County defeated William Fleming, 13-2, in a Blue Ridge District varsity softball match-up Friday.
The Eagles (5-3, 4-3 Blue Ridge District) won their second straight game and bested the Colonels for the second time this season.
FCHS entertains Floyd County Thursday. Game time is 5 p.m. at the Benjamin Franklin Middle School Softball Complex.
Rockbridge blanks FCHS girlsLEXINGTON—Rockbridge County routed Franklin County 26-0 in a girls varsity lacrosse match Monday night.
The Eagles (1-5) return to action Thursday against Cave Spring.
Match time at Dwight Bogle Stadium is 7:15 p.m.
Wildcats top Eagles jayveesLEXINGTON—Rockbridge County topped Franklin County, 11-1, in a girls junior varsity lacrosse match Monday.
The Eagles (1-2-1) return to action Thursday against Cave Spring.
Match time at Dwight Bogle Stadium is 5:30 p.m.
Patriots rout EaglesROANOKE—Patrick Henry routed Franklin County 25-1 in a boys varsity lacrosse match Friday at Patriots Stadium-Merrill Gainer Field.
The Eagles’ loss is their fourth in a row.
FCHS (1-5) entertains Cave Spring Thursday on Senior Night.
Match time at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field is 7:15 p.m.