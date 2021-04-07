Colonels hand Eagles a second straight setback.

Franklin County’s lone lead in its regular-season football finale for the spring was brief and short-lived.
It was accomplished when senior Jayron Smith, playing what may likely be his last home game,. sprinted 65 yards for a touchdown.
From there, Blue Ridge District rival William Fleming tallied 28 unanswered points, 14 in the first quarter and 14 more in the second, and pounded the Eagles, 41-27 at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.
Both teams are advancing to postseason play this week.
The Eagles (4-2) go on the road as a No. 3 seed in Class 6 Region A, while the Colonels (4-2) play at home as a No. 2 seed in Class 5 Region D.
Two of the Colonels TDs during their initial scoring surge were set up by FCHS fumbles and a third was set up when the Eagles failed to properly cover a kick.
Deuce Anderson’s 4-yard TD run in the first quarter equaled the count and later in the frame, Jordan Philpott, a freshman lineman, recovered a fumble in the end zone for the go-ahead score.
“He (Philpott) has had to grow up real fast,” third-year Colonels sideline boss Jamar Lovelace said
Also, quarterback Dashawn Lewis found the end zone on a 20-yard rush in the second stanza and Anderson netted his second TD on a nine-yard dash to make the count 28-7.
The Colonels displayed effective East-to-West running to the perimeter of the field and gained 256 yards rushing at the Eagles’ expense.
“We moved the ball well all night. I was proud of our balance with the run and the pass. We were able to spread the ball around. We want to be more of a North-South team, but, sometimes, we’ve got to get a little East and West to be able to get North and South,” Lovelace said.
Smith finished with 128 yards rushing on 14 totes. As a team, the Eagles managed on 163 yards rushing.
Smith’s TD may have lit a metaphorical fire under the Eagles, Lovelace said.
“We responded well after their first touchdown. We told our guys that (Franklin County) is full of first team all-district players and Smith is one of them,” Lovelace said. “We expected him to make some plays.
“I think our team is a little more mature than what we’ve had in the past. I’m proud of my guys. “Our guys were smart with the football and I tried to make some play calls that made sense.”
FCHS closed the gap to 28-14 at intermission after a 1-yard scoring sprint Eagles quarterback Eli Foutz ended the first-half scoring.
The teams traded passing TDs in the third quarter with Lewis, who was 21 of 28 for 273 yards, hitting Louis English with a six-yard scoring toss and Foutz completing a 45-yard scoring pass to Josh Luckett.
English caught eight passes for 129 yards and Jacob Henderson registered 114 receiving yards on eight catches.
The Colonels led by 13, 34-21, after three quarter, and surpassed the 40-point mark when Anderson rushed 51 yards for his team’s last TD in the final frame.
Nasir Holland returned a punt 56 yards for the Eagles’ final TD.
The Colonels ran 74 plays from scrimmage and accumulated 529 offensive yards.
“We made just too many mistakes,” FCHS head coach J.R. Edwards said. “We had too many self-inflicted wounds. …(William Fleming) played clean, crisp, very good football.
“They don’t make mistakes. The play hard and clean. Coach Lovelace should be real proud of them.”
“You can’t play un-disciplined football and that’s what we did,” Edwards said. “That a controllable thing and we didn’t control it.”
The Eagles totaled 299 yards on 41 plays; they were plagued by four turnovers.
Foutz was 9 of 19 passing for 136 yards, one TD and one interception.
Each team was assessed seven penalties and each team punted twice.
Anthony Belcher intercepted a pass for the Eagles and blocked a field goal attempt by the Colonels. He finished the game with six solo tackles.