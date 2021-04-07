Colonels hand Eagles a second straight setback.

The Colonels displayed effective East-to-West running to the perimeter of the field and gained 256 yards rushing at the Eagles’ expense.

“We moved the ball well all night. I was proud of our balance with the run and the pass. We were able to spread the ball around. We want to be more of a North-South team, but, sometimes, we’ve got to get a little East and West to be able to get North and South,” Lovelace said.

Smith finished with 128 yards rushing on 14 totes. As a team, the Eagles managed on 163 yards rushing.

Smith’s TD may have lit a metaphorical fire under the Eagles, Lovelace said.

“We responded well after their first touchdown. We told our guys that (Franklin County) is full of first team all-district players and Smith is one of them,” Lovelace said. “We expected him to make some plays.

“I think our team is a little more mature than what we’ve had in the past. I’m proud of my guys. “Our guys were smart with the football and I tried to make some play calls that made sense.”

FCHS closed the gap to 28-14 at intermission after a 1-yard scoring sprint Eagles quarterback Eli Foutz ended the first-half scoring.