Colonels' rain of threes soaks Eagles

The distribution between 2-pointers and 3-pointers was almost even for William Fleming Wednesday as the Colonels bested Blue Ridge District rival Franklin County, 77-56, in a boys junior varsity basketball contest at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
The Colonels (3-0), who entered the game following a pair of victories last week over cross-city rival Patrick Henry, made 15 shots from inside the arc and 13 from long-distance in their 21-point triumph.
Also, William Fleming converted 8 of 12 (66.7 %) attempts from the free-throw line.
Three players finished in double-figures for the Colonels; the trio combined for 48 points. and six others scored.
William Fleming led 20-11 after the first quarter and by 13 points, 38-25, at intermission after outscoring the Eagles (0-3) 18-14 in the second stanza.
A 23-14 third-period surge by the Colonels raised the spread to 22 points, 61-39.
The Eagles edged the Colonels, 17-16, in the closing, seven-minute frame.
FCHS converted 24 field goals, six of which were 3-pointers, and was 2 of 7 (28.6%) from the free-throw line.
David Kasey led the Eagles with 17 points and Tucker Harvey netted 12.
Also scoring were Haven Mullins with eight points, Kendal Mattox with six, Javeraih Holland and Dayevon Shain each with four, Rylan McGhee with three and Jaimere Watkins with two.
Harvey swished three 3-point field goals, Mattox drained two and McGhee made one.
FCHS begins a stretch of five games in six days today at 5:30 p.m. at home against Lord Botetourt.
Saturday, the Eagles host Patrick Henry at 1 p.m.
Games against Pulaski County (home) and William Fleming (away) and Magna Vista (home) are scheduled for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.