Colonels' rain of threes soaks Eagles

The distribution between 2-pointers and 3-pointers was almost even for William Fleming Wednesday as the Colonels bested Blue Ridge District rival Franklin County, 77-56, in a boys junior varsity basketball contest at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

The Colonels (3-0), who entered the game following a pair of victories last week over cross-city rival Patrick Henry, made 15 shots from inside the arc and 13 from long-distance in their 21-point triumph.

Also, William Fleming converted 8 of 12 (66.7 %) attempts from the free-throw line.

Three players finished in double-figures for the Colonels; the trio combined for 48 points. and six others scored.

William Fleming led 20-11 after the first quarter and by 13 points, 38-25, at intermission after outscoring the Eagles (0-3) 18-14 in the second stanza.

A 23-14 third-period surge by the Colonels raised the spread to 22 points, 61-39.

The Eagles edged the Colonels, 17-16, in the closing, seven-minute frame.

FCHS converted 24 field goals, six of which were 3-pointers, and was 2 of 7 (28.6%) from the free-throw line.

David Kasey led the Eagles with 17 points and Tucker Harvey netted 12.