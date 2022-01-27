Colonels singe nets from the line, stop Eagles by 10

Franklin County challenged William Fleming’s proficiency from the free-throw line Tuesday.

Powered by the showing of its top two scorers from the line, the Colonels answered the challenge and bested the Eagles, 59-49, in a Blue Ridge District boys varsity basketball contest at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

Jaron Walker Jr., who netted a game-best 20 points, made 8 of 10 tries (80%) and Elijah Mitchell, who totaled 19 points, was 10 of 11 (91%).

The Colonels were 15 of 20 (75%) from the line in the fourth quarter and 22 of 27 (81.5%) for the game.

William Fleming’s victory is its second this season over the Eagles.

The earlier triumph; however, was achieved by 30 points, 68-38.

Tuesday, the Colonels were a point shy of reaching the 60-point mark; the Eagles surpassed the 38-point mark with 3:29 to go.

“We threw everything we had at them,’’ Eagles bench boss Tom Hering said in describing his team’s effort.

FCHS trailed by seven points (38-31) at the start of the fourth quarter and was within five points twice (40-35, 41-36) before William Fleming built three 11-point advantages (47-36, 49-38 and 53-42).

That last 11-point edge was at the 1:22 mark.

With 1:08 showing Nasir Holland swished a 3-pointer to make the count 53-45.

Then the Colonels answered by making 3 of 4 tries from the line to return the spread to 11.

Holland would make two free throws, but the Colonels would answer with one and William Fleming would match an Eli Foutz basket with the last two points of the contest—two made free throws—with 13.5 seconds left.

William Fleming led by seven points, 15-8, after the first quarter before FCHS would rally to within two, 17-15, after a Rylan McGhee free throw with 1:25 left in the first half.

Haven Mullins scored with 34.9 seconds showing to tie the count at 19 and Foutz put his team in front for the first time by netting the last points of the half.

FCHS was ahead 25-22 when William Fleming crafted a 10-0 surge that was highlighted by two dunks.

The Eagles stopped the surge when Jordan Hering swished a 3-pointer, but the Colonels responded with consecutive hoops.

Trailing by eight, 36-28, the Eagles got a 3-pointer from Foutz to end the quarter.

Isaac Higgs added 10 points for the Colonels and three other players scored.

The Colonels converted 18 field goals, one of which was a 3-pointer by Mitchell.

Holland led the Eagles with 13 points, while Foutz and Mullins each netted 10.

Also scoring were Hering with five points, Randy Clark with four, McGhee with three, David Kasey with two and Tucker Harvey and Nyzaih McHeimer each with one.

The Eagles (3-4 Blue Ridge) made 18 field goals, three of which were 3-pointers, and were 10 of 16 (62.5%) from the free-throw line.

Holland, Hering and Foutz each swished a 3-pointer.

TIP-INS: Blacksburg led from start to finish Wednesday in a 60-44 non-district triumph over the Eagles at Hawkins Gym.

The Bruins (11-3), who compete in the River Ridge District, got 13 points each from Tucker Halsey and Matt Joyce and 11 from Sam Davis.

Five other players, two of who each totaled eight points, contributed points to the triumph.

The Bruins made 25 field goals, three of which were 3-pointers, and we 7 of 9 (77.8 %) .from the free-throw line.

Halsey, Davis and Joyce each hit a 3-pointer.

Eli Foutz led the Eagles with 13 points.

Also scoring were Haven Mullins with nine points, Randy Clark with seven, Nasir Holland and Ke’Shawn Wright each with four, Jordan Hering with three, and David Kasey and Nyzaih McHeimer each with two.

The Eagles (6-11) converted 15 field goals, two of which were 3-pointers, and were 12 of 18 (66.7%) from the free-throw line.

Hering and Mullins each hit a 3-pointer.

TIP-INS II: FCHS travels to Vinton for a district game against William Byrd Friday and visits Bassett for a non-district contest Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles finish their January slate with those games.

Next week, the Eagles conclude regular-season play with a trio of home games: versus Lord Botetourt Tuesday, versus Magna Vista Wednesday and versus Northside Friday.