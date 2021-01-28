Colonels top Eagles with late run, 54-47

FCHS achieved its last advantage with 6:08 to play after a Desmond Hudson basket, 40-39. The Eagles would maintain the lead until about the 4 1/2-minute mark. With 3:39 showing, Hudson was assessed his fifth foul.

From there, the Eagles cut the gap to three (48-45) after a Josh Luckett 3-pointer with 2:10 remaining and five (52-47) after Kalik Witcher scored his final points with 28.3 seconds showing.

“I thought we did some good things to get shots down the stretch, we just didn’t always make them,’’ Hering said.

FCHS led by nine points, 27-19, after Luckett swished a 3-pointer to start the second half.

But, William Fleming responded with a 9-2 surge to make the count 29-27 with five minutes left in the period. That run ended with a Mitchell trey.

The Eagles produced a 32-27 edge after an Eli Foutz 3-pointer and a 34-31 edge with 2:09 left in the period after Foutz made two free throws.

Then, the Colonels finished the quarter with an 8-0 run. Mitchell swished two 3-pointers and ZaQuan Robertson made a deuce to account for the points.

In the first half, the two teams combined for 14 field goals, nine of which were from long-distance: five by the Eagles and four by the Colonels.