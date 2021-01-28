Colonels top Eagles with late run, 54-47

Elijah Mitchell did his shooting damage from the 3-point arc and the free-throw line Wednesday in leading William Fleming’s boys varsity basketball team to a 54-47 victory over Blue Ridge District rival Franklin County at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
Mitchell accounted for almost half of his team’s scoring—he paced the Colonels (2-1) with a game-best 26 points, including a game-best six 3-pointers and a 6 of 6 showing from the free-throw line.
The Eagles (2-2) saw a two-game winning streak end with the loss.
In a unique season of scheduling because of COVID-19, FCHS has lost to league rivals William Fleming and Lord Botetourt, and it appears likely that it will not play district foes William Byrd, Northside or Staunton River.
Return games against the Cavaliers and the Colonels are set for a run of five games in six days, a stretch upon which the Eagles embark beginning tonight at home.
The Colonels were able to create multi-chance scoring opportunities on their end of the floor, but the Eagles were competitive with their athletically-gifted foes on the boards for a majority of the contest.
“They just out-jump you and you can’t take away that athleticism that they have constantly,’’ Eagles head coach Tom Hering said. “I thought for the most part, we fought hard on the glass and we were scrappy. We did all the dirty things that we need to do to give our a chance.’’
William Fleming, led by veteran head coach Mickey Hardy, has yet to surpass the 50-point mark in scoring—the Colonels are averaging 53.3 points-per-game.
Keeping the game in the 50s was a desired objective, Hering said.
“I’d take that. That’s where we need to be. I’ve told our players all year that if we keep teams in the low 50s (or fewer), that gives us a chance to win. We’ll be in them every time,’’ Hering said.
“When we let teams get upper 60s or more, it’s going to be hard.”Now, we did win the game against James River (Buchanan) 70-67, but I’m not relying on that every game.’’
The Colonels’ field-goal distribution was even—they converted eight 2-pointers and eight 3-pointers—and a 14 of 15 clip from the free-throw line was almost perfect.
The Colonels were 12 of 13 from the line in the second half, 9 of 9 in the final, eight-minute frame.
The Eagles registered nine 2-pointers, eight 3-pointers and were 5 of 7 (71.4%) from the line. For the game, they were 17 of 53 (32.1%).
Over the closing 3 1/2 minutes, the Colonels made one field goal and eight free throws to extend a two-point advantage.
Mitchell provided the Colonels with that field goal with less than two minutes to play. He and two teammates accounted for the late-game makes from the free-throw line.
FCHS achieved its last advantage with 6:08 to play after a Desmond Hudson basket, 40-39. The Eagles would maintain the lead until about the 4 1/2-minute mark. With 3:39 showing, Hudson was assessed his fifth foul.
From there, the Eagles cut the gap to three (48-45) after a Josh Luckett 3-pointer with 2:10 remaining and five (52-47) after Kalik Witcher scored his final points with 28.3 seconds showing.
“I thought we did some good things to get shots down the stretch, we just didn’t always make them,’’ Hering said.
FCHS led by nine points, 27-19, after Luckett swished a 3-pointer to start the second half.
But, William Fleming responded with a 9-2 surge to make the count 29-27 with five minutes left in the period. That run ended with a Mitchell trey.
The Eagles produced a 32-27 edge after an Eli Foutz 3-pointer and a 34-31 edge with 2:09 left in the period after Foutz made two free throws.
Then, the Colonels finished the quarter with an 8-0 run. Mitchell swished two 3-pointers and ZaQuan Robertson made a deuce to account for the points.
In the first half, the two teams combined for 14 field goals, nine of which were from long-distance: five by the Eagles and four by the Colonels.
“It’s hard for us to score around the basket because of (William Fleming’s) length. When we were able to knock down some shots, that did open up some things for us,’’ Hering said.
Witcher made three 3-pointers in the first half and converted three free-throw attempts after he was fouled from beyond the arc.
Mitchell hit two three in the second stanza and made two free throws with eight seconds left in the half.
Brice Witcher’s two-pointer at the buzzer put the Eagles in front by six points at intermission.
Robertson netted eight points, while Louis English scored seven, C.J. Goode tallied six, Malachi Jackson finished with five and Jawan Webb had two.
Goode and Jackson each made a 3-pointer.
Kalik Witcher led the Eagles with 18 points and Luckett netted 10.
Also scoring were Foutz with seven, Hudson with five, Bryce Witcher with four and Ke’Shawn Wright with three.
Kalik Witcher (3) and Luckett (2) combined to make five of the Eagles’ eight 3-pointers, while Hudson, Wright and Foutz each hit one trey.
Hudson’s trey was the first field goal of the game and provided FCHS with its initial lead.