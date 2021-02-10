Conquerors defeat Ospreys for a third time

ROANOKE - Paced by its play over the final three quarters Monday, top seed Southwest Virginia Home School has advanced to the semifinals of the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) state girls basketball tournament.

The Conquerors came within a point of holding No. 8 seed Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA) to single-digit scoring in each period of play in a 65-30 rout in the tournament’s quarterfinal round.

Following its third win this season over SMLCA (3-7), Southwest Virginia Home School (9-0) takes an undefeated record into its Friday semifinal.

The Conquerors won the three games by an average of 28.7 points - the differences were 25, 26 and 35 points.

Southwest Virginia Home School led by two points, 11-9, after the first quarter before taking control of the contest with a 19-6 second-stanza surge that produced a doubled spread at intermission, 30-15.

The Conquerors claimed the third period, 17-10, to make the count, 47-25, and secured the win with an 18-5 run in the closing, eight-minute frame.