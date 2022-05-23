Cooper, Atchue claim top league accolades

Franklin County's boys and girls outdoor track and field teams produced several individual league champions and a pair of its competitors earned Most Valuable Performer (MVP) laurels for the 2022 season Saturday at the Blue Ridge District's postseason meet, hosted by the Eagles at Bruce M. Kent Track Field.

Kylie Cooper, a Virginia Tech commit, was voted Female Runner of the Year in the district and captured first-place honors in the 200-meter and 800-meter runs.

Nathan Atchue was selected Male Runner of the Year in the league and claimed top honors in the 800 and 1,600-meter runs.

Atchue owns the top time in the state in the 3,200-meter run - 9:04.06 - set in a meet in California in early April.

Also for the girls squad, Addie Shorter won the 1,600-meter run and Julianne Bowman won the 3,200-meter run; Natalie Davis finished second in the 3,200-meter run; Marianne Alcorn took second second in the 400-meter dash and Jaiyden Vukelich placed third in the 400-meter run.

Also for the boys team, Parker Chapman won the 3,200-meter run; Tristan Wright was victorious in the long jump and came in third in a 100-meter dash, an event in which he has met the qualifying standard for this year's Class 6 state championships; Azariah Smith was fourth in the high jump; Greyson Strachan was third in the pole vault; and the 4x100 meter relay quartet of Randy Clark, Azariah Smith, Zakia Pannell and Tristan Wright finished third.

William Byrd won the girls team title with 146 points, followed by William Fleming (90), Northside (81), Franklin County (72), Lord Botetourt (33) and Staunton River (22).

Lord Botetourt won the boys team championship with 134 points, followed by Staunton River (99.666), William Byrd (89, William Fleming (74.333), Franklin County (65) and Northside (43).

Franklin County resumes its season in the Class 6 Region A Championships, Friday (May 27) in Virginia Beach. Landstown is the host school.