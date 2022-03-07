Cooper nets seven goals in 15-14 Panthers' victory

MISENHEIMER, N.C. - Willow Cooper netted a match-best seven goals, including the match-winner with 1:01 remaining to lead Ferrum College to a 15-14 non-conference women's lacrosse triumph over Pfeiffer (N.C.) University.

The Panthers (2-2) squared their record with their second straight victory.

Cooper is the sixth different player to score seven goals in a match - former standout Courtney Hamm did so twice: in 2011 and 2015.

Three players have scored 10 goals - the last time that feat was achieved was in 2016 - and former star Brooke Hewartson netted eight goals in match twice: both in 2011.

Pfeiffer (0-4) took a 12-11 lead into the final, 15-minute frame, but Ferrum netted four goals to Pfeiffer's two during the closing quarter.

The score was even at 3 after the first quarter and 5 at intermission. Pfeiffer won the third period, 7-6, to craft its one-goal edge.

The Panthers outshot the Falcons, 36-28, and held a 25-24 advantage in ground balls at the end of the match.

Ferrum was 23 of 27 in clears as opposed to Pfeiffer's 18 of 26 showing.

The Falcons committed 33 turnovers to the Panthers' 23.

Neither team scored during player-advantage situations; Ferrum was 0 of 2, Pfieffer was 0 of 3.

Julia Barbato netted six goals for the Falcolns. Her final goal at 9:28 of the fourth quarter produced Pfeiffer's last lead, 14-13.

At one point in the second half, the Panthers trailed by five goals, 12-7, but a five-goal surge, one in which Cooper tallied four goals, tied the score at 12 early in the fourth quarter.

Micaela Harvey (Franklin County) scored two of her three goals in the fourth quarter; the first tied the score at 13, the second equaled the count at 14.

Also, Harvey passed out two assists.

Tyler Harvey (Franklin County) scored two goals and distributed an assists. and Megan Allen netted two goals.

Erin Reynolds passed out three assists.

Goalkeeper Amanda Thomas (2-2) collected five saves in 57 minutes of action.

Alexis Murriel recorded five goals and two assists for Pfeiffer and she claimed possession of eight ground balls.

Goalkeeper Jordan Pendergraft (0-4) played the entire match (60 minutes) and totaled 10 saves.