Corron Classic tees off Oct. 15 at Great Oaks

FLOYD—The Corron Classic Panther Open golf tournament is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 15 at Great Oaks Golf and Country Club.
The tournament, named in honor of long-time Ferrum golf coach Ray Corron, who died in Oct. 18, 2018, is a fundraiser for the Panther Club and benefits all of Ferrum’s sports programs.
Format is four-player Captain’s Choice.
Reservations are required and registration as soon as possible is encouraged.
The winning team receives a cash prize of $400.
Players can enter as a team or as an individual who will be assigned to a team.
Cost includes greens fees, golf cart, meal, two drink tickets and a tee gift.
Hole sponsorships are available.
Interested individuals and businesses/companies are asked to contact Ferrum’s Department of Athletics regarding sponsorship.
Prizes will be awarded immediately following the tournament.
All participants receive a complimentary gift.
In addition, there will be special contests such as Closest to the Pin and Longest Drive.
There will be no playoffs. Ties are broken by a draw of the scorecards.
Mulligans are available for purchase for $20 a foursome—there is a limit of one per player
A mulligan can be used on any stroke except a tee shots on par 3 holes.
It is asked that checks be made payable to Ferrum College Athletics.
To inquire about payment, call Gail Holley in the athletic department, (540) 365-4493.
Cornhole tourney is scheduled
for Oct. 16SONTAG—Franklin County Wrestling I.E.E. Booster Club is sponsoring and staging a fundraiser cornhole tournament, Saturday, Oct. 16 at the Franklin County Recreation Park in Sontag.
The one-day event starts at 11 a.m.
The singles tournament has a cash payout of $100 and $50 for first and second place.
The doubles tournament has a cash payout of $200, $100 and $50 for first, second and third place.
The blind draw doubles tournament has a cash payout of $200, $100 and $50.
Aspiring Anglers winners citedHUDDLEDSTON—Jackson Brown, a student at Moneta Elementary School, claimed the “Lunker Prize’’ for landing the largest catch at the 2021 Aspiring Anglers Youth Fishing Tournament at Smith Mountain Lake State Park.
The tournament, in its 21st year, is sponsored and staged annually by the Friends of Smith Mountain Lake and is open to both boys and girls.
Almost two dozen youngsters, one who was four months shy of a second birthday, participated in the tournament.
Tournament officials said more than 80 fish were caught and released.
Age division winners were John Lochridge of Burnt Chimney Elementary School (1-6), Nathan Tuck of Huddleston Elementary School (7-10) and Jack Boyd of Raleigh, N.C. (11-14).
Tuck, 10, and Brooks Billings of Glade Hill Elementary School hooked onto the same fish at one point, a first for the event, tournament officials said.
The Friends of Smith Mountain Lake has taken part in community service projects in the Smith Mountain Lake area for 25 years.