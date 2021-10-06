Corron Classic tees off Oct. 15 at Great Oaks

Prizes will be awarded immediately following the tournament.

All participants receive a complimentary gift.

In addition, there will be special contests such as Closest to the Pin and Longest Drive.

There will be no playoffs. Ties are broken by a draw of the scorecards.

Mulligans are available for purchase for $20 a foursome—there is a limit of one per player

A mulligan can be used on any stroke except a tee shots on par 3 holes.

It is asked that checks be made payable to Ferrum College Athletics.

To inquire about payment, call Gail Holley in the athletic department, (540) 365-4493.

Cornhole tourney is scheduled

for Oct. 16SONTAG—Franklin County Wrestling I.E.E. Booster Club is sponsoring and staging a fundraiser cornhole tournament, Saturday, Oct. 16 at the Franklin County Recreation Park in Sontag.

The one-day event starts at 11 a.m.

The singles tournament has a cash payout of $100 and $50 for first and second place.