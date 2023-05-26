Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CHESTERFIELD—Cosby shut out Franklin County 10-0 Wednesday in the Class 6 baseball regional playoffs.

The Eagles’ 2023 season ends with the loss.

Franklin County (11-10-1), the two-time Blue Ridge District runner-up, was 3-6-1 after 10 games before winning eight of its last 12.

The contest is Franklin County’s last in Class 6; next spring the Eagles begin play in Class 5.

Manchester ends Eagles’ seasonFERRUM—Manchester netted three goals in the first half and four after intermission Wednesday for a 7-0 triumph over Franklin County in the Class 6 regional boys soccer tournament at W.B. Adams Stadium.

With the win Manchester advances in the tournament and plays Cosby in its next match.

The loss ends Franklin County’s 2023 season, its first under head coach Brian McClung.

Franklin County finishes its campaign with a 7-12 record.

The Eagles started 0-8 before winning seven of their last 11 matches.

The contest is Franklin County’s last in Class 6; next spring, the Eagles begin play in Class 5.

Manchester shuts out Franklin Co.CHESTERFIELD—Manchester and Franklin County played to a 0-0 tie after 40 minutes of regulation play at two, five-minute overtime stanzas Wednesday in a Class 6 regional tournament girls soccer match.

Manchester advanced on penalty kicks, 3-1.

Franklin County finishes its season with a 4-13-1 record.

Ramble Weekend is June 3SIX-MILE POST—Franklin County Department of Parks and Recreation’s Ramble Weekend presented by Smoot Construction is set for Saturday, June 3 at Waid Recreation Area and Sports Complex.

The weekend includes the professionally-timed Pigg Path 5K and Farm Strong Obstacle Course Race, a four-mile float with return shuttle and seven hours of live music with food trucks and a bverage garden.

Two nights of camping and a Ramble t-shirt also is included in the $25 price.

To register, log on to https://www.playfranklincounty.com/197/Ramble-Weekend.

Norton/Black Hats golf tournament is June 3TROUTVILLE—The Hank Norton/Black Hats golf tournament is Saturday June 3 at the Botetourt Golf and Swim Club.

The club is on 2414 Country Club Road in Troutville.

For information, call (540) 932-1455.

Prospect camp is

June 10 and June 24FERRUM—The 2023 Ferrum Night Lights Prospect Camp is Saturday, June 10 and Saturday, June 24 on the college’s campus.

Sessions are 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Check in begins at 4 p.m.

Cost is $40.

For information, contact Ferrum assistant coach AJ Hopke by email: ehopke@ferrum.edu .

Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall

of Fame announces 2023 classSALEM -The Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame has announced its latest class of inductees and the quintet has two patrons with ties to Ferrum College.

An induction ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, July 23 at the Salem Civic Center.

Roy Clark, in the 1970s, and Randy Lawrence in the 1980s, played for the Panthers before both embarked on professional careers.

Clark prepped at Martinsville, was a junior college All-American at Ferrum. He formed a double-play combination with North Carolina skipper Mike Fox while playing for the Tar Heels and was drafted by the Seattle Mariners.

Clark worked for the Atlanta Braves for 20 years. He was promoted to scouting director by the club in 1999, and 10 years later he stepped down from that position to join the Washington Nationals.

Clark was an assistant general manager and vice president of player personnel for the Nationals.

Now, Clark, a member of Ferrum’s Alumni-Sports Hall off Fame, is a senior advisor for the Kansas City Royals.

Lawrence played prep baseball, basketball and football at Christiansburg and was named Group AA Player of the Year in 1988.

At Ferrum, he earned All-America laurels in 1992 when he was 9-0 on the mound and was chosen Dixie Conference Pitcher of the Year.

Lawrence was drafted by the Boston Red Sox.

Also in the class are Nick Jones, Reggie Poff and Matt Trent.

Jones and Trent played professionally, while Poff spent 47 years as an umpire.

Jones played on William Byrd’s 1997 state championship team, for Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) and was an 11th-round draft choice of the Chicago Cubs.

Also, Jones is a past recipient of the Ray Bellamy Award.

Trent prepped at Cave Spring, walked on at Wingate before earning a scholarship with the school. He was drafted by St. Louis in 2005.

Gary Oyler is this year’s recipient of the Wayne LaPierre Sr. Community Service Award. He has been a long-time supporter of the Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame and little league baseball in the Roanoke Valley.