Eagles capture Blue Ridge crown

VINTON - Franklin County’s softball team captured the 2023 Blue Ridge District championship Thursday with a 6-4 victory over Northside.

Ramble Weekend is June 3

SIX-MILE POST—Franklin County Department of Parks and Recreation’s Ramble Weekend presented by Smoot Construction is set for Saturday, June 3 …

