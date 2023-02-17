Franklin County’s girls and boys basketball teams begin their final runs in the Class 6 Region A playoffs today (February 17) with a doubleheader at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

Franklin County’s girls face Cosby in the first game at 5:30 p.m., followed by Franklin County’s boys contest at 7 p.m. against Thomas Dale, coached by former Eagles bench boss Keyode Rogers.

Franklin County’s girls (13-10) are coming off a loss to Lord Botetourt in the semifinals of the Blue Ridge District’s postseason tournament.

The Eagles and the Titans played during the regular season with Cosby winning 33-29 on its home floor.

The loss by Franklin County was part of a three-game skid that included home setbacks to William Fleming and Patrick Henry.

Franklin County has lost three games in a row twice this season.

Cosby (11-11) split its first eight games, then the Titans produced a season-best, four-game winning streak that included the triumph over Franklin County.

At 8-4, Cosby has won three of its last 10 games.

The Eagles boys, a week removed from a 60-59 setback to William Byrd in the quarterfinals of the Blue Ridge District tournament, lost to Thomas Dale, 55-51, in the McDonald’s Christmas Classic at home in late December.

Franklin County (10-13) was 7-1 at one point during the regular season before finishing 3-12, including a five-game losing streak and a 1-9 mark in its last 10 games.

Thomas Dale (7-15) won its season opener by 16 points, then lost five in a row.

The win over Franklin County broke that slide, but three straight losses followed.

Then, the Knights won a pair of games leaving them 4-8. They are 3-7 in their last 10 games.

Thomas Dale is 3-0 versus Franklin County since Rogers took over the reins of the program.

In Rogers’ first year as coach, the Knights won the region championship and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Class 6 state tournament.

Rogers was 24-24 in two seasons at Franklin County.

The rivalry between the Eagles and the Knights began before Rogers’ arrival.

In 2018, Franklin County bested Thomas Dale for the final Class 6 Conference 3 championship at Hawkins Gym. The Eagles’ season that year would end in the state quarterfinals with a loss to eventual state champion W.T. Woodson.

In 2019, the Eagles defeated the Knights in the semifinals in the semifinals of the Class 6 Conference 3 tournament. Frank Cox ended their season in the state quarterfinals.

Rogers won a state championship as a player at Magna Vista in 1998. That year, the Warriors defeated the Eagles in a regular-season contest that the Eagles hosted.

Magna Vista, which was created from the merger of former Henry County high schools Laurel Park and Drewry Mason, prevented Liberty-Bedford from winning a third consecutive Group AA title with its win in the finals.

Thus, Rogers has won at Hawkins Gym as an opposing player, an Eagles head coach and as an opposing head coach, and he has two state championships to his credit: one as a player and one as an assistant coach at Lloyd C. Bird.

Rogers is 3-0 versus Franklin County with a postseason triumph in the 2020 region playoffs and consecutive wins in the McDonald’s Christmas Classic.

Franklin County begins play in Class 5 in the fall.