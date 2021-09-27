Cosby wins Region A crown, Franklin County finishes fourth

SCRUGGS - After carding bogeys on his first two holes, Cosby's Cole Shingleton faced the prospects of having a bad day of golf.
Or as the famed author Mark Twain called it, a "good walk spoiled.''
Shingleton; however, recovered and claimed the individual championship of Monday's Class 6 Region A golf tournament at The Waterfront Country Club and his recovery helped propel the Titans to the team championship and a berth in this year's state tournament.
Cosby counted Shingleton's even-par 71, a 75 by Dylan Reasoner and 80s by Lily Hollberg and Sean Acree for a 306 total.
James River-Midlothian finished two strokes in arrears with a 308. The Rapids counted 75s by Duncan Andres and Zach Wilson, a 76 by Nick Owen and an 82 by Jakob Beauchamp.
Cosby and James River-Midlothian claimed the two team berths in the Class 6 state tournament, set for Tuesday Oct. 12 at Williamsburg National Golf Club.
Cosby's win ends Floyd Kellam's two-year reign as region champion. The Knights, who turned in one score in the 70s, placed third with a 324 total.
Franklin County came in fourth with a 330, followed by Manchester (340), Grassfield (352), Ocean Lakes (358) and Landstown (391).
Franklin County junior Sam Fansler earned one of three available individual state tournament berths by shooting a 5-over-par 76. Matthew Tigrett of Kellam and Rebecca Sun of Ocean Lakes also advanced to state tournament play after each carded a 77.
Cosby last played in the state tournament in 2019. That year, the Titans earned their bid by placing second to Kellam when the regional tournament was played at The Water's Edge Country Club in Penhook.
Top-flight high school golf play returned to The Waterfront for the first time since the mid 2000s when the course hosted the Group AAA state tournament.
Also, SML facility Copper Cover Golf Club has hosted regional tournament play involving Franklin County in the past.
Shingleton, playing in the tournament's second foursome, began his round with back-to-back bogey 5s. He responded with five consecutive pars before finishing his front nine with birdies on Nos. 8 and 9 for an even-par 35.
"It was two, pretty poor shots (on hole Nos. 1 and 2), but I finished pretty well,'' Shingleton said. "I was just trying to make pars, but I made three pretty good approach shots (on hole No. 8, 9 and 10) ans I rolled in three pretty good putts.''
Shingleton scored a third straight birdie on No. 10, but surrendered the stroke with a bogey on No. 11. He parred each of the next five holes before finishing bogey, birdie for an even-par 36.
"When I parred the next hole (No. 3), I think I started to recover. I was a little upset with (the way I started), but I knew I had 16 holes left. I was able to finish pretty well,'' Shingleton said.
Shingleton said his play on the par 4 No. 6 hole was pivotal in his recovery.
"I was in the rough from 100 yards and I stuck it to almost four feet. I missed (the birdie) putt, but it put my mind in a good place to continue and go on from there.'' Shingleton said.
Besides Fansler's 76, the Eagles counted an 83 from Ethan Hahn and 85 from Riley Wood and an 86 from Chase Bower.
Non-counting scores were turned in by Lawson Pasley (86) and Harmon English (89). Wesley Hill competed as an individual and shot a 93.
Fansler, playing in the first foursome along with rivals from James River-Midlothian, Kellam and Cosby, started off with a pair of pars, then bogeyed his next two holes. He finished the front side bogey, birdie, bogey for a 3-over-par 38.
On the back nine, Fansler bogeyed hole Nos. 11 (par 4), 13 (par 3) and 17 (par3) and birdied No. 15 (par 5) for a 2-over-par 38.
"I had a lot of fun out there. At the end, I hit a couple of 5-irons from about 220 (yards) where I never should have been, but I hit them to within four or five feet. I made one putt and missed the other,'' Fansler said.
"I made a really good bogey on 17, a 20-footer for a save. That could have been the tournament right there. At 18, I hit a really good wedge shot, but I just missed a 10-footer for birdie.''
His 76 was in a personal window he'd set for claiming a state berth.
"I (thought) a 75 to 78 would get in. When I saw the scores start to roll in toward the middle, I knew that I'd kind of done it.''
Fansler extends his season with his showing. He is the first Franklin County golfer to earn a state tournament berth since 2019 when former standout Cutter Harvey did so.
"Hopefully, I can do something in the state tournament. If not, it will be a good year anyway,'' Fansler said.
""I'm a junior too, so I'll get one more try at it too. Earning it (the state berth) this year will be a good kick start to next fall.''
Rebecca Sun of Ocean Lakes was the tournament's top girls player with a 77, while Hollberg and Emma McGowan of Oscar Smith each shot an 80. McGowan competed as an individual.
Region A schools Oscar Smith, Western Branch and Thomas Dale failed to qualify for the tournament.
Thomas Dale had no players in the field, while McGowan was Oscar Smith's lone representative and Tyler Parin was Western Branch's lone performer.
SCORES
COSBY (306) - Cole Shingleton 71, Dylan Reasoner 75, Lilly Hollberg 80, Sean Acree 80. Non-counting scores: Patrick Burhop 81, Gabbie Hooberg 84.
JAMES RIVER MIDLOTHIAN (308) - Duncan Andres 75, Zach Wilson 75, Nick Owen 76, Jakob Beauchamp 82. Non-counting scores: Will Boswell 94, Brady Durand 103.
FLOYD KELLAM (324) - Matthew Tigrett 77, Mac Rollins 82, Kanoa Wong 82, Michael McIntosh 83. Non-counting scores: Jarell Armenio 85, Caiden Brewton 85.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (330) - Sam Fnasler 76, Ethan Hahn 83, Riley Wood 85, Chase Bower 86. Non-counting scores: Lawson Pasley 86, Harmon English 89.
MANCHESTER (340) - Holden Loving 82, Ivan Chan 83, Niki Chan 85, Andrew Schweitzer 90. Non-counting scores: Caleb Geoghagen 92, Brady Johnson 93.
GRASSFIELD (352) - Hannah Lowery 84, Kyra Peacock 86, Dylan Kidd 89 Scott Adcock 93.
OCEAN LAKES (358) - Rebecca Sun 77 Josh Han 91, Tommy Marchesi 93, Drew Berotti 97. Non-counting scores: Aidan Savoie 103, Dwight Schultz 104.
LANDSTOWN (391) - Andrew Yuzhbalenho 92, Nathan Crick 97, Jackson Okonkwo 98, Sam Doss 104. Non-counting scores: Landon Holloway 107, Jazmine Boord 113.
INDIVIDUAL PLAYERS: Emma McGowan (Oscar Smith) 80, Ryan Solimeo (Floyd Kellam) 80, Jimmy Butler (James River-Midlothian) 82, Trent Schwartz (Floyd Kellam) 83, Tyler Parin (Western Branch) 86, Wesley Hill (Franklin County) 93, Bryce Bennett (Floyd Kellam 93), Cameron Sickell (Floyd Kellam) 93, Christian Coley (Grassfield) 97.