Cosby wins Region A crown, Franklin County finishes fourth

Shingleton said his play on the par 4 No. 6 hole was pivotal in his recovery.

"I was in the rough from 100 yards and I stuck it to almost four feet. I missed (the birdie) putt, but it put my mind in a good place to continue and go on from there.'' Shingleton said.

Besides Fansler's 76, the Eagles counted an 83 from Ethan Hahn and 85 from Riley Wood and an 86 from Chase Bower.

Non-counting scores were turned in by Lawson Pasley (86) and Harmon English (89). Wesley Hill competed as an individual and shot a 93.

Fansler, playing in the first foursome along with rivals from James River-Midlothian, Kellam and Cosby, started off with a pair of pars, then bogeyed his next two holes. He finished the front side bogey, birdie, bogey for a 3-over-par 38.

On the back nine, Fansler bogeyed hole Nos. 11 (par 4), 13 (par 3) and 17 (par3) and birdied No. 15 (par 5) for a 2-over-par 38.

"I had a lot of fun out there. At the end, I hit a couple of 5-irons from about 220 (yards) where I never should have been, but I hit them to within four or five feet. I made one putt and missed the other,'' Fansler said.