Cost-cutting moves make South Boston an affordable venue for racers

Rocky Mount's Tony Housman competed in the Hornets Division at South Boston in 2019. He competed at Franklin County Speedway in 2020, starting in the track’s four-cylinder division, and later moving up to the Limited Sportsman Division.

During a testing in December, Housman said the changes made to South Boston Speedway’s Limited Sportsman Division rules package led him to decide to compete here this season.

“When I saw the rules, I said this is where we’re going to try to run,” Housman said.

“You don’t have to have $7,000 or $8,000 shocks and bump stops and everything under the sun to make it (the car) work. That’s the reason I decided to come here.”

The cost-cutting measures also extend into the track’s Pure Stock Division, which, like the Limited Sportsman Division, has a one-tire rule that limits teams to being able to purchase one new tire per event.

In addition, there will be no increase in prices at the competitors’ registration window in 2021.

“The weekly racers are the backbone of our sport,” Rice said.

“It is important that we try to do what we can to help keep costs down for our competitors and keep racing affordable for them.”