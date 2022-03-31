Cougars extend Panthers' skid to four

DANVILLE - Averett University built a 5-0 lead after two innings Wednesday and bested Ferrum College, 6-2, in a non-conference baseball contest at Owen-Fulton Field.

The Cougars (9-15) scored one run in the first inning and four in the second to craft their early advantage.

The Panthers (11-12), who suffered their fourth straight loss, tallied single runs in the third and the fourth frames to make the count 5-2.

Ferrum, which has won only one game away from W.B. Adams Field this season, has been outscored 34-5 during its losing streak.

Averett manufactured the game's final run in its half of the fourth.

The Panthers outhit the Cougars, 8-7, and each team committed three errors.

David Asbill (3-1) claimed the pitching victory for Averett, while Cameron Mullins (Franklin County) was charged with the loss.

Asbill permitted both of the Panthers' runs, both of which were earned.

Asbill allowed eight hits and three walks while striking out three.

Mullins, a Ferrum junior right-hander, is 3-1 this season.

In seven innings, Mullins surrendered five hits, two walks and six runs, three of which were earned, while striking out three.

Averett scored its initial run on a double by junior Nolan Maccabe and a fielder's choice.

Averett's Kyle Wilson belted a solo home run to produce his team's final run and Brandon Hatcher delivered a hit and an RBI.

Sophomore right-hander Shane Michel worked 2 1/3 innings in relief for the Cougars in a non-save situation. He gave up no hits, no runs and walked two.

Sal Lettieri pitched one inning of relief for Ferrum. He yielded two hits and struck out one.

Clayton Michael collected three hits for the Panthers and Grayson Chitwood totaled two.

Ozzie Torres (double), Bryce Thacker (double) and Benjamin Thomas each recorded one hit.

Maccabe, Hatcher, Wilson, Preston Robbins, Nate Tuck, Caden Grider and Brandt Brophy each registered a hit for Averett.

Next spring Averett becomes an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) rival of the Panthers.

Averett joins the NCAA Division III league with teams in Virginia and North Carolina in July.

Ferrum returns to ODAC play Saturday when the Panthers entertain reigning conference champion University of Lynchburg.

Games in the doubleheader are set for noon and 3 p.m.

Lynchburg (19-4, 8-0 ODAC) is ranked fifth nationally in Division III.

Ferrum is 1-6 in the ODAC.

Wasps sting Panthers by six runs.

FERRUM - Emory & Henry scored five runs in the top of the eighth inning Tuesday in an 8-2 non-conference baseball victory over Ferrum College at W.B. Adams Field.

The Panthers (11-11) suffered their third straight loss.

The count was 3-2 in favor of the Wasps through seven innings.

Emory & Henry (5-13) led 1-0 through 1 ½ innings, then Ferrum manufactured two runs in the last of the second to take the lead.

The Wasps regained the advantage by tallying two runs in the top of third.

The Wasps outhit the Panthers, 9-6, and benefited from three Ferrum errors, while Emory & Henry committed two defensive miscues.

Kolby Anderson belted a solo home run in the first inning for the Wasps and was 2 of 3 with two runs and an RBI for the Wasps.

Emory & Henry starter Will Clark (2-2) worked seven innings and allowed six hits, three walks and an earned run, while striking out three.

Justin Brady was 2 of 4 with a double and two RBIs for the Panthers and Nick Funk smacked a double.

Ferrum starter Devon Boothe (1-2) was charged with the loss.

Boothe, who hails from Franklin County, permitted five hits, three walks and two earned runs. He struck out seven.