Cougars limit Panthers to one win on the mat

DANVILLE - Ferrum College’s men’s wrestling team managed one victory in a 35-3 non-conference, dual-match loss to Averett University Friday at the Grant Center.
Averett (18-6) led 32-0 after eight bouts.
The Panthers (5-6) claimed their lone triumph when Braden Homsey won by technical fall, 16-1, at 197 pounds.
The Cougars won three bouts by technical fall, two by major decision and four by decision. Their wins by technical fall and major decision were worth bonus team points: five for the technical fall wins (15 points) and four for the major decision wins (eight).
Ferrum won three exhibition boiuts: Hayden Funck (149 pounds), Anthony Gaskin (157 pounds) and Trent Ray (285 pounds).
Ray won his bout, 6-4, with a takedown in overtime.