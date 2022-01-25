 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MEN'S COLLEGE WRESTLING

Cougars limit Panthers to one win on the mat

  • Updated
  • 0

DANVILLE - Ferrum College’s men’s wrestling team managed one victory in a 35-3 non-conference, dual-match loss to Averett University Friday at the Grant Center.

Averett (18-6) led 32-0 after eight bouts.

The Panthers (5-6) claimed their lone triumph when Braden Homsey won by technical fall, 16-1, at 197 pounds.

The Cougars won three bouts by technical fall, two by major decision and four by decision. Their wins by technical fall and major decision were worth bonus team points: five for the technical fall wins (15 points) and four for the major decision wins (eight).

Ferrum won three exhibition boiuts: Hayden Funck (149 pounds), Anthony Gaskin (157 pounds) and Trent Ray (285 pounds).

Ray won his bout, 6-4, with a takedown in overtime.​

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

RETURNING TO THE MAT

RETURNING TO THE MAT

After placing second in last weekend's Roanoke City Middle School Championships, Benjamin Franklin Middle School competes in the Northside Inv…

Prep events are postponed

Prep events are postponed

Wednesday prep events involving Franklin County's boys varsity and junior varsity, girls varsity and junior varsity and wrestling and wrestlin…

Watch Now: Related Video

Bears and Vikings Countdown to Kickoff