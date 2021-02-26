Council friends wager on their alma maters' gridiron superiorty

FERRUM -During the next Rocky Mount Town Council meeting on March 8, council members will either be decked out in black and gold or blue and gold.

That’s because 2014 Ferrum College graduate and council member Tyler Lee and 1995 Emory & Henry College (E&H) graduate and Vice Mayor Jon Snead have entered into a friendly wager for tonight’s Crooked Road Classic football game between the Panthers and the Wasps.

Should Ferrum win the game, town council members will wear Ferrum black and gold colors during the meeting. If Emory & Henry is victorious, the council will dress in E&H blue and gold.

“I really don’t want to wear blue and gold because I bleed black and gold - with a hint of Methodist red,’’ Lee said.

“It is one of my goals as a council member to have Ferrum College and the town (of Rocky Mount) grow as partners to further students and the community. I can’t wait for Franklin County and Rocky Mount to host more ODAC (Old Dominion Athletic Conference) and NCAA Division III championships in the near future.