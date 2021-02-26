Council friends wager on their alma maters' gridiron superiorty

FERRUM -During the next Rocky Mount Town Council meeting on March 8, council members will either be decked out in black and gold or blue and gold.
That’s because 2014 Ferrum College graduate and council member Tyler Lee and 1995 Emory & Henry College (E&H) graduate and Vice Mayor Jon Snead have entered into a friendly wager for tonight’s Crooked Road Classic football game between the Panthers and the Wasps.
Should Ferrum win the game, town council members will wear Ferrum black and gold colors during the meeting. If Emory & Henry is victorious, the council will dress in E&H blue and gold.
“I really don’t want to wear blue and gold because I bleed black and gold - with a hint of Methodist red,’’ Lee said.
“It is one of my goals as a council member to have Ferrum College and the town (of Rocky Mount) grow as partners to further students and the community. I can’t wait for Franklin County and Rocky Mount to host more ODAC (Old Dominion Athletic Conference) and NCAA Division III championships in the near future.
“I am ecstatic that the teams are ready for the gridiron,’’ Snead said. “I’ve had the pleasure to boast the record of this rivalry since my graduation from E&H in 1995, and I’m sure the Rocky Mount Town Council will be decked out in blue and gold for our March meeting.
“Is this a classic age versus youth battle between Tyler and I? You betcha. Go E&H!’’
The two councilmen are rivals, but their rivalry is a friendly one, with Snead saying that Lee is “a great guy and I’m glad to see such a devotion to public service in such a young person.’’
Lee agreed, noting that “Jon and I have been close colleagues for a while now, and being able to serve the best town with a true friend is awesome.’’
After COVID-19 forced Ferrum to postpone it spring 2020 and fall 2020 sports seasons, the Panthers returned to competition on Jan. 12 when they played William Peace (N.C.) University in men’s basketball.
To continue support for Ferrum’s student-athletes, alumni and fans have been invited to virtually sell out W.B. Adams Stadium.
The initiative began Feb. 15 with every $10 counting as one ticket sold and ends with tonight’s kickoff.
The gifts support Ferrum’s general athletics or the donor’s favorite team - if designated.
Visit Ferrum’s website to make a gift: https://www.ferrum.edu/giving/sell-out-adams-stadium/.
Although spectators will be limited for tonight’s game per guidelines handed down by the ODAC, fans can watch the live-streamed game on the Ferrum Athletics web page: https://portal.stretchinternet.com/ferrum/.
FIRST DOWN AND 10: Cleive Adams begins his tenure as Ferrum's head football coach with tonight's season opener. He is the eighth head coach in program history.
No one should know Emory & Henry better than Adams - he played against the Wasps while at Ferrum and coached against them while as an assistant with the Panthers and with Washington and Lee University. During his tenure as Averett University's head coach, the Cougars and the Wasps were preseason opponents.
Adams is 3-0 at Adams Stadium as a head coach - he guided the Cougars to wins over the Panthers in 2015, 2017 and 2019.
Tonight's game is the fifth Crooked Road Classic, a series that began at Adams Stadium in 2016 with a 39-38 Panthers' triumph in Rob Grande's debut as head coach. Each team has won consecutive games in the set: Ferrum in 2016 and 2017, Emory & Henry in 2018 and 2019.
Emory & Henry, which finished 7-3 in 2019, has been Ferrum's most consistent opponent since the Panthers began NCAA Division III intercollegiate play in 1985. Only in one season, 2006, have the Wasps and the Panthers failed to play.
The Wasps lead the series 24-11. One of those wins was a 49-7 rout in the opening round of the 1987 Division III playoffs at Roanoke's Victory Stadium.
Adams becomes the eighth head coach featured in the series with tonight's game: five for Ferrum (Hank Norton, Dave Davis, David Harper, Grande and Adams) and three for Emory & Henry (Lou Wacker, Don Montgomery and current sideline boss, Curt Newsome).
Newsome won his first game as a college head coach in 2014 at Adams Stadium, 41-12 in the season opener for both clubs.
With Emory & Henry's impending move to NCAA Division II, tonight's contest could be the last regular-season one between the Panthers and the Wasps. Recently, Emory & Henry announced its first scholarship signing class, a group comprised of 14 players
Ferrum is more than a year removed from a 4-6 finish, its first losing season since 2015.
The Panthers lost to Averett, Randolph-Macon College and Shenandoah University at home and to Washington and Lee University, Bridgewater College and Emory & Henry on the road.
The Panthers defeated Greensboro (N.C.) College and Hampden-Sydney College on the road and Guilford (N.C.) College and Southern Virginia University at home.
Emory & Henry won last year's contest as former Staunton River star Grayson Overstreet made his debut in the backfield and rushed for 322 rushing yards on 34 carries to establish new program and conference standards. He ran for touchdowns covering 67 and 19 yards.