COVID-19 issues force two forfeitures

FERRUM – Because it remains in COVID-19 protocols, Ferrum College’s women’s basketball team has had to cancel scheduled games against Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) rivals Hollins University and Randolph College and take forfeit losses in those contests.

Ferrum (5-18, 3-13 ODAC) is scheduled to return to the court Thursday night against ODAC foe University of Lynchburg at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.

According to the team’s official page on the college’s athletics website, that game was set for Wednesday (Feb. 16), but postponed from that date.

Saturday, the Panthers face ODAC rival Shenandoah University at home in the regular-season finale for both clubs. Tip off is 2 p.m.

Ferrum took a 3-7 home-court record into the Lynchburg game.

The Panthers are 10th in the 12-team ODAC. The top 10 teams qualify for conference postseason play.

First-round tournament play begins Tuesday for seed Nos., 7, 8, 9 and 10 with the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds hosting those games.

The winners of those games join seed Nos. 1 through 6 in the quarterfinals Thursday at the Salem Civic Center.

The Panthers made their ODAC postseason tournament debut last season and defeated Randolph College (65-48) in the first round and top seed Bridgewater College (by forfeit) in the quarterfinals before falling to Roanoke College (88-58) in the semifinals.

Bridgewater forfeited the game because its team was dealing with COVID-19 issues at the time.

All games in last year’s tournament were played at campus sites.