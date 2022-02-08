COVID issues claim Ferrum's next two games

FERRUM – Ferrum College’s women’s basketball game in Lynchburg Wednesday against Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) rival Randoph College has been postponed.

Instead of playing the Panthers, the WildCats are hosting Guilford (N.C.) College in a game that was postponed from earlier this season.

Ferrum is engaged in COVID protocols, Panthers head coach Bryan Harvey said in an email Tuesday morning.

Randolph defeated the Panthers earlier this season at William P. Swartz Gymnasium, 58-55.

Also, Saturday’s ODAC game in Roanoke between Ferrum and Hollins University has been postponed because of reported COVID 19 issues in Hollins’ program.

The Panthers defeated Hollins earlier this season at Swartz Gym.

If possible, the Randolph and Hollins games games will be made up next week, Harvey said.

In January, Ferrum's men's team postponed three games when it was dealing with COVID issues

Ferrum’s next scheduled contest is Wednesday, Feb. 16 against ODAC rival University of Lynchburg. Tip off at Swartz Gym is 7:30 p.m.

A men’s game between the Panthers and the Hornets precedes the women’s contest at 5 p.m.