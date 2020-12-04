COVID restrictions cancel Hall of Fame inductions for 2020

Virginia’s current COVID-19 restrictions have canceled Franklin County High School’s plans to added to its Sports Hall of Fame in 2020.

FCHS Director of Athletic Crystal Worley said in an email Wednesday that the school “will be unable to host a Hall of Fame ceremony this year.’’

The main restriction is on the number of persons who can attend events at the county’s elementary and secondary schools; the limit is 25.

The Hall of Fame was christened in 2018 and has inducted two classes; it has a membership of 15.

Those two classes were enshrined during football season, which is staged during the fall sports season.

But the COVID-19 pandemic canceled last spring’s sports campaign and moved the fall season to the winter.

Abbreviated seasons in football, volleyball, boys and girls cross country, field hockey (FCHS does not compete in the sport), competition cheerleading and golf are scheduled to begin in late February-early March with practices set to start in early February.

FCHS plans to select and induct its 2021 Hall of Fame class during the fall semester of the 2021-2022 academic year, Worley said.