Cox is named new head athletic trainer

FERRUM - Ferrum College has promoted Lauren Cox has been promoted to head athletic trainer.

Cox replaces Seth Crawford, who recently resigned to take a sports medicine position at Virginia Tech.

Cox has started her new position.

Cox joined the sports medicine staff in August 2019 as assistant athletic trainer, then was promoted to associate athletic trainer two years later.

"I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to serve Ferrum College in a new capacity," Cox said. "...I plan to continue to evolve our corner of athletics so we can provide the best possible healthcare to the student athletes."

"Lauren has been an unbelievable member of the athletic training team upon her arrival at Ferrum," Director of Athletics John Sutyak said. "Her expertise in athletic medicine, as well as her work connecting with our student-athletes and staff made her a natural fit to transition into this leadership role.

"I look forward to working with her as a member of our senior leadership team."

Cox earned her doctorate of athletic training in 2019 from Indiana State University, where she served two years as a graduate assistant athletic trainer.

She earned her bachelor's of Science degree in athletic training from Radford University in 2017, working as an undergraduate sports medicine work-study employee in the university's athletic program.

Cox's work at Indiana State and Radford included injury prevention, practice set-up, rehabilitative services, medical records, patient referral, scanning and uploading documents to electronic medical record databases, and managing inventory.