Cox steps down from coaching positions at alma mater

FERRUM – Erick Cox has resigned as Ferrum College head men's and women's golf coach.

Cox, a Ferrum graduate and former Panthers player, joined the coaching staff in 2018.

Cox has accepted a position with the Virginia State Department of Health as a health environment specialist, college athletic department officials said, and will be based in Hillsville.

The college is searching for Cox's replacement, officials said.

During Cox's tenure at the helm of the men's squad, former standout player Lance Keiser finished in the top 10 twice in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) tournament, and Keiser earned College Division All-State laurels twice by the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID).

Additionally, Cox's 2020 men's team earned the Mark Laesch Award, given annually by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA), which recognizes the NCAA Division I, II, III, NAIA and NJCAA programs which show the most improvement from one year to the next.

Ferrum was cited by the GCAA as the NCAA Div. III school with the most improvement, with 30.44 strokes better in 2019-20 over 2018-19.

This past season, first-year player Jackson Hoovler claimed All-ODAC honors and earned runner-up accolades in the league's postseason tournament.

Also, Hunter Tharpe placed in the top 15 at the ODAC's women's golf tournament.

Cox was in charge of the renovation of Ferrum's on-campus driving range; the renovations were revealed during the spring. The golf program's indoor practice facility received a facelift too.

Prior to Ferrum, Cox worked two years at the Primland Resort in Meadows of Dan (Patrick County).

He was a police officer in Mount Airy, N.C. for 18 months before spending the two years as assistant golf professional at Olde Mill Golf Resort in Laurel Fork, While there, he served as head golf coach at Carroll County High School in Hillsville.

Cox was a standout golfer for the Ferrum men's team from 2010-13, earning academic all-conference honors in the USA South four times, and was named to that conference's All-Sportsmanship team in 2013.

Cox earned his bachelor from Ferrum in 2013, majoring in criminal justice with a minor in sociology.

Cox's wife, Nicole, is a Ferrum graduate too.