Craft captures HOF Senior title on home course

SCRUGGS—Darrell Craft, owner of The Waterfront Country Club, captured the championship of the Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame’s Senior men’s tournament, contested over the weekend.

Play began Friday at Ashley Plantation in Daleville and concluded Saturday at The Waterfront.

Craft was victorious with a 1-over-par 144.

Tim Moore of Blue Hills Golf Club and Chris Gibson of The Waterfront tied for second. three shots in arrears with 4-over 147 totals.

The Waterfront claimed top team laurels with an 11-over 440. Blue Hills was second with a 19-over 448.

Other winners were Van McCarter of Blue Hills (Super Seniors, 3-under 140), Blue Hills )Super Seniors team, 12-over 441), Nate Faulkner (Juniors, 2-over 145) and Roanoke County Club (Juniors team, 7-over 436).

Franklin County senior prep standout Sam Fansler , competing for The Waterfront, finished seventh in the Juniors tournament with an 11-over 157 (75-82).

Football practice starts Thursday

Franklin County’s traditional opening day of football practice begins Thursday with two sessions.

The Eagles (5-6 last season) seek their sixth straight postseason appearance this season.

Also starting Thursday is cheer practice.

On Monday (Aug. 1) volleyball and boys and girls cross country start their first traditional days of practice.

Golf began its preseason preparations with two days of tryouts Monday (July 25).

Hall Scholarship tournament is set The Gerald “Peanut’’ Hall Scholarship golf tournament is set for Saturday, Aug. 20 at Willow Creek Country Club.

Format is four-player team Captain’s Choice.

A first-flight tee of is 8 a.m., with a second-flight tee off to follow at 1 p.m.

Lunch is at noon.

Cost is $300 per team.

Mulligans, one per person, are $5.

There is a limit of 10 teams per flight.

It is asked that checks be made payable to GLH Scholarship and mailed to GLH Scholarship Scholarship, P.O. Box 33, Rocky Mount, Va. 24151.

The tournament is a memorial to Hall, a Franklin County student-athlete, a long-time assistant varsity baseball coach and a popular faculty member at the high school for many years.

All proceeds are earmarked for FCHS seniors who play baseball and softball.

Hole sponsorships can be purchased for $100.

For information, call Scott Hall, (540) 420-4108.

Competition Cheer tryouts are ThursdayTryouts for Franklin County’s 2022-2023 Competition Cheer squad are Thursday at the high school’s Roy M. Law Gymnasium.

Tryouts begin at 8:30 a.m.

Any male or female wishing to try out must be enrolled at the high school for the upcoming school year and have a required form proving the receipt of a Virginia High School League (VHSL) physical dated after may 1 on file with the athletic department.

Candidates are asked to perform various stunts, motions, jumps and dance moves as directed by the coaches, and they are required to run the mile.

Those with questions should contact FCHS head cheer coach Marsha Lopez in the athletic department, 483-5332, or by email: marsha.lopez@frco.k12.va.us .

Ticket prices

are announcedFranklin County’s Athletic Department is selling general admission tickets for all events this season.General admission tickets are $7.

All season passes are $75.

There is no discount for multiple passes.

Passes are available for purchase in the FCHS Athletic Office in Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium during regular business hours.

For information, call FCHS Athletic Secretary Sandy Coblentz, 483-5332.

Fall soccer

registration is openSONTAG -Recreation fall soccer teams for boys and girls are formed based on age and school districts.

Deadline for registration is Monday (Aug. 1).

Coaches will meet in mid-August ton receive rosters and equipment and choose practice times.

Practices begin in late August.

Games begin in mid-September.

Seasons are eight weeks with two weeks reserved at the end for make-up games if needed.

Games are played at Waid Recreation Area and Sports Complex at Six-Mile Post and at the Franklin County Recreation Park in Sontag.

Register online at PlayFranklinCounty.com

A late fee of $15 is charged on all registrations from Aug. 2-18.

For information, contact nikki.custer@franklincountyva.gov .

Osprey 5K, 10K are Oct. 22MONETA—Friends of Smith Mountain Lake SP is staging the annual Osprey 5K and 10K races Saturday, Oct. 22 at 9 a.m.

Register online at runsignup.com .

For information: visit www.smispfriends.com/Osprery 10K5K .

Wrestling camp

is set for FerrumFERRUM—The Iron Wrestling Club has schedule a camp for advanced high school wrestlers for Aug. 2-5 on the Ferrum College campus.

The camp is for grades 9-12.

The camp is capped at 30 participants to ensure that each participant receives instruction from coaches and clinicians.

Many current college wrestlers will work the camp along with Ferrum clinicians to help participants learn the material, have tough training partners and enjoy their workout time.

Registration for the camp is open at https://ironwrestlingcamps.totalcamps.com/About%20Us .

Brick fundraising campaign continuesFranklin County Athletics is conducting its Brick Campaign to support its student-athletes.

Personalized bricks can be purchased by visiting www.bricksrus.com/donorsite/fceagles.

The bricks are laid at the main entrances to C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium/Fred M. Brown Field.

Patrons can commemorate or memorialize former Franklin County student-athletes and supporters with a purchase of a brick or bricks.

For information, call the FCHS Athletic Department, (540) 483-5332.

Hall of Fame nominations are being accepted

Franklin County High School is accepting nominations for its Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

Nomination forms are available on the high school athletics website, the high school athletic office and at the Franklin County School Division’s Central Office.

Nominations accepted through Monday (Aug. 1).

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the school did not enshrine a Class of 2020.

The Hall of Fame has 20 members: eight from its inaugural class in 2018, seven from the second class in 2019 and five from its third class in 2021.