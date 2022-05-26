Crews breaks nine-year drought with win

SOUTH BOSTON -There is nothing better than a win for boosting a racer’s confidence. That is certainly the case for Daniel Crews.

Crews broke a nine-year drought with a win in the second of two 30-lap Limited Sportsman Division races on May 21 at South Boston Speedway. Now, the Long Island (Virginia) resident feels more wins will come.

“It’s a blessing and we worked really hard for it,” Crews said.

“I believe there are going to be more to come. We finally broke the ice. We’ve got a good car, a good team and a good crew that has come together. That’s what made this thing come to life.”

Crews said he had confidence prior to the win but that the win has boosted his confidence to a higher level.

“I was very confident coming into this race,” Crews said.

“I had been confident, but this win really sent it over the top.”

The secret to the win, Crews said, was that his crew “double-checked and triple-checked everything. The crew is what got me there to victory lane, their making sure everything was perfect on the car. I stayed up on the wheel driving hard.

"My dad (former South Boston Speedway Street Stock Division champion Bruce Crews) spots for me and he was pushing me hard. Between the crew and my driving, we got it done.”

Not only did Crews break a nine-year drought with the victory, he added a second milestone as well. The win marked the first time in 22 years that the Crews Family’s number 75 had been in victory lane.

Bruce Crews carried the number 75 on the cars he raced in the Street Stock Division (the forerunner of South Boston Speedway’s Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division). Daniel Crews has carried that number on the cars he has raced at South Boston Speedway over the years.

“It’s very rewarding to be able to put the number 75 in victory lane,” Crews said.

“This paint scheme that I am running now is not the exact one I wanted. I wanted the yellow 75 or the red 75. I had never run this paint scheme before. This is the scheme that was on my dad’s first car. It was white with gold numbers on it, just like this. It’s a throwback tribute to him.”

Crews had a big night in the May 21 Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division twinbill, finishing third in the opening 30-lap race and following it up with a win. He sits in sixth place in the division point standings, only three points out of third place.

All in all, it was a huge night for Crews and his family. His brother, Nathan Crews, won both races of the night’s twin 15-lap Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division races to give him three straight wins in the division.

Daniel Crews will be among the top contenders when the Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division competitors take the track for another twin-race event on Saturday night

The division’s twin races will be part of the Bojangles Prelude to the 200 event that will feature a six-race card.

The event is the last event for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division prior to the 200-lap race on July 2. Track officials have added special bonuses for the division for Saturday's event.

TIRE TRACKS: Jacob Borst scored his first career win in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division at South Boston Speedway last season in his first season of competing in the division.

Borat was optimistic another win would come his way, but he had no idea how long it would take. That second win came in the second race of a twin-race event on April 30 at South Boston Speedway, making him the division’s most recent winner and only the third race winner in the division thus far this season.

“It’s been too long, but to back it (his first win) up 364 days later is pretty amazing,” Borst said after the victory that marked his second victory in as many seasons in Late Model Stock Car Division competition at South Boston Speedway.

“I’m very privileged to be in this ride, and my dad gives me a good piece every week.”

Through the season’s first seven races Borst has a win, four Top-Five finishes and has finished in the Top-10 in each of his starts. He is also one of six drivers to lead laps in the division thus far this season.

Those are not bad statistics, but they are not quite as good as Borst and his team had hoped they would be. Borst is hoping his win will spark a strong run through the rest of the season.

“We’re going up against good teams every week,” Borst said.

“This car is a new car to us this season. We just got it at the beginning of the season. We were “off” the first couple of races. We’ve been dialing ourselves in, just trying to get better as the season has gone on.

“Dad and I talked at the beginning of the season, and we were saying it was going to take a little bit for us to get the car better,” added Borst.

“The car was really good in the last race. We took advantage of some misfortune on the part of others. I drove the wheels off of it and did my best.”