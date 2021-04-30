Crews emerges as a frontrunner in Late Model class

“I went around last year and got a little experience at Dominion Raceway and a few other places,” he said, “but you’ve also got to have the car running pretty well. This is a different car than I’ve been running here at South Boston Speedway. This is the first year I’ve run this car. It’s pretty sporty.

“We also have a brand-new Harrington engine in the car,” he said.

“I’m lucky to have some good people to help me like Forest Reynolds and H.C. Sellers, and I’ve gotten a lot of good parts from Stacy Puryear. We’ve got a pretty good piece here, so, hopefully, we can continue to have some good luck to go with it.”

While Crews is enjoying a good start to his 2021 season the potential has been there for better results.

“The car has been running better than we have finished,” Crews said.

“We’ve been finishing around fifth, but we’ve been running in the top three a lot of times. We’d like to at least finish in the top three and maybe get a win here sometime. That would be good.”

Saturday marks the first night event of the season.