Crews is close enough to perfect at SBS

SOUTH BOSTON—Every racer seeks perfection. So far this season, South Boston Speedway Budweiser Pure Stock Division competitor Nathan Crews is very close to being perfect.

The reigning division champion has won all four Pure Stock races contested, has won the pole for every event, has set a new division qualifying record, and has led 79 of a possible 105 laps.

“I could never have dreamed of doing anything like what has been going on this year,” Crews said.

“We’re just very, very fortunate. I’m trying to enjoy it all because this will probably be my last season in Pure Stock. We just want to have fun, enjoy it, and spend time with friends and family.”

Crews has driven from the rear of the field to win twice this season.

“I’ve just been fortunate,” Crews said.

“When you’re doing things like that you have to really be hitting your marks and being patient while at the same time being aggressive. Any little mess-up and the driver that is leading the race can be tough to catch.”

The Long Island, Virginia resident has made winning look easy. He quickly points out success does not come without hard work.