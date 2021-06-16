Crews, Looney capture twin 75-lap Late Model Stock races

Looney survived a tough, mid-race battle with Josh Oakley, taking the lead from him on lap 45 and pulling away at the end to finish 3.913 seconds ahead of his closest rival.

The victory is Looney's second at SBS this season.

“It’s sweet redemption,” Looney said of the victory.

“The car got torn up on the first lap in the first race. I thought we were in trouble. The car took a pretty hard hit. Thankfully it was square in the driver’s side door and it took the hit pretty well and didn’t tear up the wheels or tires. After bad luck, we were trying to make any good luck we could.”

Danny Willis, Jr., competing in the Late Model Stock Car Division for the first time this season, finished third, improving upon a seventh-place finish in the opening race.

Crews finished fourth and Gullie rounded out the top five finishers.

Looney led twice in the race for a total of 64 laps. There were three lead changes among three drivers.

The nightcap, like the opening race, was marred by a multi-car pileup on the opening lap that heavily damaged the cars of three of the race’s anticipated top contenders.

Winslow claims Limited Sportsman win