Crews, Looney capture twin 75-lap Late Model Stock races

SOUTH BOSTON - On a night where virtually every car in the field was damaged in one mishap or another Stuart Crews scored his first career victory in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division and veteran Mike Looney earned a win as they split triumphs in Saturday night’s NASCAR Late Model Twin 75s racing program at South Boston Speedway (SBS).
Crews, who started from the pole, won the opening 75-lapper second and became the second driver this season to earn his first career NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division victory at SBS.
“I’ve been racing Late Models for four or five years now and sometimes I didn’t think a win would ever come,” Crews said.
Crews' racer was one of seven cars that escaped a massive 11-car pileup on the backstretch on the opening lap. Looney's mount was among those damaged.
Peyton Sellers, Thomas Scott, CARS Tour standout Justin Johnson, Jacob Borst, Jason Barnes, and Terry Dease were also among the drivers involved in the opening-lap mishap.
Crews led from wire-to-wire. Only five cars in a 19-car field finished on the lead lap.
Looney, who finished eighth in the opening race with a damaged car, started on the pole for the second 75-lap race as the result of an inverted start among the top eight finishers of the opening race.
Looney survived a tough, mid-race battle with Josh Oakley, taking the lead from him on lap 45 and pulling away at the end to finish 3.913 seconds ahead of his closest rival.
The victory is Looney's second at SBS this season.
“It’s sweet redemption,” Looney said of the victory.
“The car got torn up on the first lap in the first race. I thought we were in trouble. The car took a pretty hard hit. Thankfully it was square in the driver’s side door and it took the hit pretty well and didn’t tear up the wheels or tires. After bad luck, we were trying to make any good luck we could.”
Danny Willis, Jr., competing in the Late Model Stock Car Division for the first time this season, finished third, improving upon a seventh-place finish in the opening race.
Crews finished fourth and Gullie rounded out the top five finishers.
Looney led twice in the race for a total of 64 laps. There were three lead changes among three drivers.
The nightcap, like the opening race, was marred by a multi-car pileup on the opening lap that heavily damaged the cars of three of the race’s anticipated top contenders.
Winslow claims Limited Sportsman win
Eric Winslow earned his second win of the season scoring a flag-to-flag victory in the 50-lap Limited Sportsman Division feature.
Winslow edged fast-closing Ryan Joyner by .539-second in securing the victory.
Winslow is batting .500 this season - he has two wins in four starts at the track.
Daniel Crews finished third, Andrew Amos came in fourth and Brent Younger rounded out the top five finishers.
Nathan Crews drives to Pure Stock win
After having seen his early-season win streak snapped by an engine failure in his last outing, Nathan Crews got back to his winning ways taking home the checkered flag in the 30-lap Pure Stock feature.
The victory is Crews' seventh win in eight starts this season.
Johnny Layne took the runner-up spot, finishing .777-second behind Crews.
Layne has finished in the runner-up position five times this season.
Scott Phillips, Justin Dawson and Joey Clay completed the top five finishers.
Dawson makes it three in a row in Hornets Division
Josh Dawson continued his winning ways by taking the win in the 15-lap Budweiser Hornets Division race.
Dawson took the lead from Andrea Ruotoloon the sixth lap and led the final 10 circuits to secure the victory.
Ruotolo's second-place showing marks a season-best finish.
Dawson's win is his third in a row and fifth in six starts this season.
SOUTH BOSTON SPEEDWAY RESULTS | JUNE 12, 2021
Late Model Stock Car No. 1 (75 Laps)
1
29
Stuart Crews
75
2
9
Trey Crews
75
3
8
Josh Oakley
75
4
01
Camden Gullie
75
5
91
Chris Elliott
75
6
26
Peyton Sellers
74
7
23
Danny Willis
74
8
87
Mike Looney
74
9
50
Raymond Pittman, III
42
10
25
Jacob Borst
38
11
28
Jason Barnes
28
12
57
Eddie Johnson
13
13
01
Brent Younger
5
14
36
Chris Johnson
3
15
06
Terry Dease
1
16
8
Thomas Scott
1
17
5
Carter Langley
1
18
4
Justin Johnson
1
19
7
Jeff Sparks
1
Late Model Stock Car No. 2 (75 Laps)
1
87
Mike Looney
75
2
8
Josh Oakley
75
3
23
Danny Willis
75
4
29
Stuart Crews
75
5
01
Camden Gullie
75
6
50
Raymond Pittman, III
74
7
36
Chris Johnson
43
8
91
Chris Elliott
39
9
9
Trey Crews
35
10
26
Peyton Sellers
22
11
6
Terry Dease
12
12
01
Carter Langley
9
13
57
Eddie Johnson
4
14
26
Thomas Scott
2
15
28
Jason Barnes
1
16
25
Jacob Borst
1
Limited Sportsman (50 Laps)
1
22
Eric Winslow
50
2
15
Ryan Joyner
50
3
75
Daniel Crews
50
4
36
Andrew Amos
50
5
6
Brent Younger
50
6
21
Kenny Mills Jr.
50
7
19
Bob Davis
50
8
17
Jason Myers
49
9
29
Brian Obiedzenski
26
10
8
Drew Dawson
9
11
58
Daniel Moss
1
Budweiser Pure Stock (30 Laps)
1
3
Nathan Crews
30
2
9
Johnny Layne
30
3
66
Scott Phillips
30
4
8
Justin Dawson
30
5
1
Joey Clay
29
6
82
Alex Watley
29
7
61
Jimmy Wade
28
8
01
Jared Dawson
11